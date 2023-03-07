Ballyhale Shamrocks dominate selection for club hurling team of the year

TJ Reid and Joey Holden of Ballyhale Shamrocks have both been named on the AIB club hurling teams of the year. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks have received the lion’s share of awards on the AIB club hurling teams of the year, with eight of the Kilkenny champions’ players having been honoured.

The defending champions Ballygunner, who were defeated by Ballyhale in the semi-finals, are next with four awards and beaten finalists Dunloy, from Antrim, have three.

The three nominations for club hurler of the year are Ballyhale pair Adrian Mullen and Joey Holden plus Ballygunner goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe.

It is reflective of Ballyhale’s strength that the core of their team is selected with full back (Holden), centre back Richie Reid, Mullen at centrefield, centre forward TJ Reid and full forward Colin Fennelly all honoured.

READ MORE

This year’s football team will be announced later in the week.

The awards will be presented on Friday, March 10th at a ceremony in Croke Park where the Footballer of the Year and Hurler of the Year will be announced.

AIB GAA CLUB HURLING TEAM OF THE YEAR

Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

Killian Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Ryan McGarry (Dunloy)

Kevin Molloy (Dunloy)

Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Conor Sheahan (Ballygunner)

Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

Conal Cunning (Dunloy)

Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner)

AIB GAA CLUB HURLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES 2022/23

Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)