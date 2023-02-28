Donegal GAA accepts Karl Lacey’s resignation as head of academy as he cites lack of ‘support’

Donegal GAA officials say they have “reluctantly” accepted the resignation of Karl Lacey as head of the county’s academy, after exhausting “all avenues of mediation”.

The 2012 Footballer of the Year quit his role in early February and a week later the coaching staff all stepped away, sending shockwaves through Donegal GAA.

In his parting statement from the position he took on in 2021, Lacey said: “I am so proud of what we have achieved and feel sad that we have not been supported in continuing to impact our young players by giving them the opportunity to grow and develop through the positive learning environments you all created every single day.”

The Donegal County Board has now expressed its disappointment with the turn of events.

In a lengthy statement released to clubs on Tuesday, and signed off by Donegal secretary Declan Martin, it opened: “In what is a difficult period for CLG Dhún na nGall we would like to inform our clubs and supporters that we are reluctantly accepting the resignation of Karl Lacey as Head of Donegal Academy, having exhausted all avenues of mediation.”

And while specifics of what caused the impasse are not outlined in the statement, it is clear differences on the workings of the academy had developed.

It continued: “As the on-field successes of the academy grew so too did the distance in position of the County Board and the Head of Academy on the arrangements.

“Good control should not interfere with or hinder success, it should provide a sound base to allow it to grow and flourish. Donegal GAA are not only bound by, but fully endorse, GAA governance standards.

“There has never been any question that any activity undertaken by Donegal GAA must adhere to these standards. Donegal GAA, including the Academy, are not happy with the arrangements as implemented in the Football Academy.

“To be clear there is absolutely no suggestion or inference that there was any mal intent or neglect on the part of the Head of Academy or the coaches.”

Donegal officials say attempts were made to address matters.

“Members of the County Executive spoke to and met Karl on a number of occasions to see if a meeting could be organised to address the arrangements issues. Again this did not succeed.”