Dominant Derry have promotion in sights after overpowering Kildare

Ben McCormack of Kildare in action against Conor Glass of Derry during the Allianz Football League Division Two match at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Allianz National Football League, Division Two: Kildare 0-7 Derry 2-15

The picture is becoming clear atop Division Two. Derry are now four wins from four after another convincing display at Newbridge, the 14-point win making for a thoroughly chastening experience for the home team.

Kildare made a mini revival last weekend but were shockingly poor here, unable to keep pace with Derry and tactically out-played in every sense too. They only managed three scores in the first half, four in the second, ending with 12 wides in the end – and with only two of those scores coming from play

Shane McGuigan was superb for Derry, finishing with 1-7, his goal on 42 minutes ending for sure what had already developed into a one-sided contest. Ethan Doherty and Benny Heron were especially busy too, Paul Cassidy also providing countless possessions from centre-forward.

Already sitting at the top of the division with Dublin – wins over Meath, Louth and Limerick already in the bag – it leaves them well primed for promotion: Dublin are up next, in Celtic Park this coming Saturday, and that could well close out the deal.

Here, Derry established their dominance early on, their pace and style and superb mobility making Kildare appear sluggish and at times directionless in comparison. In the end Kildare appeared a little disinterested too.

McGuigan got them off the mark with his first free – Kildare’s first shot on goal by Neil Flynn saved by Odhran Lynch – Flynn then levelling it with Kildare’s first free.

It was mostly all Derry for the next 20 minutes, points from McGuigan, Niall Toner, and Benny Heron pushing them four points clear. Then came the goal that put Derry seven up, just before the half hour mark. The move was started by goalkeeper Lynch as he pressed out the field, moving through a series of passes before Niall Loughlin finished from close range.

Up 1-5 to 0-1, Derry could have had a couple more goals by then too, Mark Donnellan pulling off two neat saves, one rifling shot coming from Paul Cassidy.

Daniel Flynn was introduced on the half hour, with Kildare in desperate need of something. Neil Beirne got one back on 31 minutes, Flynn’s second free in added time leaving it 1-8 to 0-3 at the break. Kildare were struggling to break through, sending seven shots wide in that first half, and dropping another three short.

Kildare managed just four scores in the second half, three late frees from Darragh Kirwan, one from wing back Paddy McDermott, their prospects of promotion now well and truly over. Their worries are at the other end.

More to follow...