Fermanagh score 1-2 in injury time to beat Antrim at Corrigan Park

Antrim 3-9 Fermanagh 2-13

It was another late show for Fermanagh as an injury-time burst of 1-2 saw them break Antrim hearts at Corrigan Park.

Trailing by eight midway through the second period and then by four as the game ticked into added time, it seemed the task was just too great, but they again displayed the resilience to pull it out of the fire.

In a fairly tight opening, the sides were locked at five points apiece heading into the break, but it was the hosts who hit 1-2 just before half-time. Odhran Eastwood’s goal in the second minute of stoppage time gave Antrim a 1-7 to 0-5 lead, and deservedly so.

READ MORE

Fermanagh rattled off the first three points of the second half before Antrim scored two more goals. The first came after 46 minutes when the impressive Marc Jordan set up Joseph Finnegan, then three minutes later Finnegan turned provider for team captain Peter Healy to lash home and put the Saffrons 3-7 to 0-8 ahead.

Sean Quigley almost hit back immediately but was denied by the post, but the goal Fermanagh needed arrived shortly afterwards as a loose ball was turned over with Ultan Kelm bursting through and sending an unstoppable shot into the back of the net.

The Antrim goalkeeper would then make a stunning double-save from Kelm and Quigley as it looked to be Antrim’s day, yet despite trailing by four in stoppage time, Garvan Jones pulled one back from a free and then in the third minute of added time, Quigley fisted in a dropping free to level the game.

Conor McGee would then fist over the winner when capitalising on a mistake and so Fermanagh celebrated another last-gap win as Antrim were left reeling from another one that got away.

ANTRIM: M Byrne (0-1, 45); E McCabe, O Lenehan, J McAuley; P Healy (1-0), J Finnegan (1-0), M Jordan (0-1); K Small, C Stewart (0-2); P Finnegan, R McCann (Creggan) (0-1), C McLarnon (0-1 mark); P Shivers (0-2, one free), R McCann (Agahgallon) (0-1 mark), O Eastwood (1-0).

Subs: D McEnhill for O Eastwood and C Hynds for K Small (both 58 mins), P McCormick for M Jordan (67 mins), C Duffin for C McLarnon (70+2 mins).

FERMANAGH: S McNally; L Flanagan, L Cullen (0-1), C McManus; R McCaffrey, J Cassidy, S McGullion (0-1); R Jones, B Horan; J Largo-Ennis, R Lyons (0-1 free), U Kelm (1-2); C McShea, D McGurn, A Breen (0-3).

Subs: S Quigley (1-0) for D McGurn (HT), C McGee (0-1) for C McShea (43 mins), G Jones (0-3, 1 free) for R Lyons (46 mins), C Corrigan (0-1) for A Breen and E McManus for R McCaffrey (both 58 mins), F O’Brien for C McManus (64 mins).

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone)