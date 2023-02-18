National Football League previews: Returning stars could boost Kerry against Mayo

Saturday

DIVISION 1

Mayo v Kerry, Hastings MacHale Park, 7.30 (Live, TG4): A lively contest for both teams can be expected in front of another big crowd in Castlebar. Kerry got back on track the last day by chastising Monaghan, and the word is there may well be heavyweight supplements to the All-Ireland champions with Seán O’Shea and David Clifford nearing returns. That would subject Mayo’s developing rearguard to worthwhile testing, as they figure out what happened to their lead in Armagh. Aidan O’Shea was impressive at full forward until he began to wander and he is listed on the inside line again, but the home side can impact on centrefield where Kerry are looking to reconstruct the sector post-David Moran. Verdict: Kerry

DIVISION 2

Derry v Meath, Owenbeg, 5.0 (Live on RTE): Colm O’Rourke has got his Meath tenure off to a positive start with two wins in their opening league matches. But Derry are a couple of notches above Cork and Clare. Rory Gallagher’s men have maintained their 2022 form, winning the McKenna Cup this year already and also chalking up opening league wins over Limerick and Louth. The Glen players have had a couple of extra weeks back training with the squad as well. Meath scored seven goals in their two games so far, but don’t expect the Derry defence to be as accommodating. Verdict: Derry

DIVISION 3

Tipperary v Antrim, Semple Stadium, 6.0: It has been a difficult start to the year for Tipperary, with opening round defeats to Down and Cavan, and, more significantly, a season-ending cruciate injury to Conor Sweeney. The loss of the 2020 All Star forward is huge, especially as Michael Quinlivan is not involved either. But Antrim lost both of their games as well, to Offaly and Down respectively. Both teams will see this as an opportunity to light the flame on what has been a slow-burning season. But the fear of losing again could lead to stalemate. Verdict: Draw

DIVISION 4

Wicklow v London, Aughrim, 1.0: Both lost home matches in round two and although London pushed Leitrim until the end, Wicklow should be able to register a first win. But they need to pick up performances or a shock could be on the cards against much-improved visitors. Verdict: Wicklow

SUNDAY (2.0 unless stated)

DIVISION 1

Galway v Tyrone, Tuam Stadium, 1.45 (Deferred, TG4, live on TG4 app): A meeting of the two sides surprised by Roscommon. Tyrone responded well by securing a double-scores win against Donegal, their first in five league campaigns. The clicking of their attack spells danger for Galway, who have had terrible ill-fortune in their forwards, losing all of last year’s impressive full-forward line to injury and travel. At least Damien Comer’s knock against Roscommon was not season-ending. Verdict: Tyrone

Monaghan v Donegal, Clones, 1.45: Monaghan will need to get something here, as they have lost the two opening matches and the visitors are likely to be involved in the discussion at that end of the table despite an opening-day win over Kerry. The potential long-term loss of Patrick McBrearty is a hammer blow for Paddy Carr and weakens Donegal here, probably fatally. A line drawn through Kerry might suggest otherwise but Donegal struggled to create chances against Tyrone and this may not be much easier. Verdict: Monaghan

Donegal manager Paddy Carr has plenty to think about it going into the game against Monaghan. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Roscommon v Armagh, Dr Hyde Park, 1.45: The story of the league to date, Roscommon’s two wins from two is unprecedented in Division One since the hierarchical structures were re-introduced 15 years ago. It’s actually two years since they last lost a league encounter so they will be well primed for the visit of an inconsistent Armagh. Trying to build on last year’s encouraging performances, Kieran McGeeney’s team have amassed three points so far despite playing at restricted intervals. Still, they looked impressive when reeling in Mayo a fortnight ago. Verdict: Armagh

DIVISION 2

Clare v Kildare, Cusack Park, Ennis: Glenn Ryan will have been thankful for the mid-league break, because Kildare had a difficult start to the campaign. They were competitive against Dublin but their performance against Cork last time out was simply not good enough. Clare are Division Two’s great survivors but if there is not a response from Kildare in this game, then it would be concerning for all involved. Verdict: Kildare

Louth v Limerick, Ardee: These are the teams tipped for the drop from Division Two, and certainly for the loser here it will be difficult to see a way of avoiding the trapdoor. Louth will be without Ciarán Byrne for the rest of the season after he suffered a cruciate injury, but Mickey Harte’s men were hugely competitive in both of their first games while Limerick failed to keep in touch with either Derry or Dublin. Verdict: Louth

Cork v Dublin, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45 (Live on TG4): Cork bounced back from their opening round loss to Meath with an impressive win over Kildare last time out. Dublin come to town on the back of victories over Kildare and Limerick. This would represent a significant scalp for Cork, but Dublin have the ability to control the middle-third sector and dictate the pattern of the game. Verdict: Dublin

DIVISION 3

Fermanagh v Down, Ederney, 1.0 (BBC iPlayer & GAAGO): Conor Laverty has got a bounce out of these Down players since taking charge. It is starting to shape up as a promotion battle between Down, Cavan, Westmeath and Offaly. Fermanagh had a good win over Longford last time out but Down are the top scorers in the division and if they are to maintain their promotion drive they will need to win here. Verdict: Down

Ciarán Brady of Cavan, who will be continuing their chase of back-to-back promotions when they host Longford. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Cavan v Longford, Breffni Park: Mickey Graham’s Cavan fell from Division One to Four in just three seasons, but the Breffni Blues are now aiming to make it consecutive promotions after getting out of the basement division last term. Longford won the O’Byrne Cup but have yet to pick up a point in the league. Verdict: Cavan

Westmeath v Offaly, Cusack Park, Mullingar: The midlands derby – and possibly a pivotal game in the race for promotion. Westmeath lost their opening match to Cavan before a high-scoring victory over Longford. However, Dessie Dolan’s side could ill afford two defeats in their first three games given the competitive nature of the division. Verdict: Westmeath

DIVISION 4

Sligo v Waterford, Markievicz Park, 1.0: Sligo overcame their poor start to get on the board and try to substantiate their promotion favourites’ status. They should win here against pointless Waterford. Verdict: Sligo

Carlow v Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park: A midlands derby but there looks to be too much between them for that to impact after Laois’s strong opening to the campaign against Sligo and Wexford. Verdict: Laois

Wexford v Leitrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park: Wexford need to start picking up some more points and the visitors don’t look like a soft touch, topping the table after two matches. Verdict: Leitrim