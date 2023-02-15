Tipperary suffer triple injury blow as Paddy Cadell ruled out for season

Tipperary’s Paddy Cadell leaves the field injured in last Sunday's Allianz Hurling League match against Kilkenny at UPMC Nowlan Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Liam Cahill’s Tipperary hurlers have been hit with three significant injury setbacks, including a season-ending cruciate tear suffered by Paddy Cadell.

Cathal Barrett is to be sidelined for between 10-12 weeks with a shoulder blade fracture while Niall O’Meara will be out for six to seven weeks with an adductor tear.

Cadell and Barrett suffered their injuries during last Sunday’s league win over Kilkenny, while O’Meara picked up his injury in training.

In a statement, Tipperary GAA confirmed: “Paddy Cadell suffered a pivot shift injury to his left knee while playing against Kilkenny.

READ MORE

“On examination it has been confirmed that Paddy has suffered a cruciate ligament tear and will now miss the remainder of the 2023 intercounty season

“Cathal Barrett collided with one of his own players during the same fixture, which has resulted in an undisplaced fracture to the scapula. Cathal will be required to keep his arm in a sling for the next 3 weeks and at that point he should be able to commence his rehabilitation work.

“At this point it is expected that Cathal should be in a position to recommence some on field activity in 10 to 12 weeks.

“Niall O’Meara underwent a scan earlier this week following an injury to his groin picked up in a recent training session. Examination confirmed a tear of the adductor origin. Niall will commence his rehabilitation and at this point and it is hopeful that Niall can commence full training again in 6 to 7 weeks.”