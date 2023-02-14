Seán O’Shea hoping to return to Kerry side for Mayo clash on Saturday

Seán O'Shea is hoping to play for Kerry in Saturday night's Allianz Football League game against Mayo in Castlebar. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Seán O’Shea hopes to make his first appearance for Kerry since last year’s All-Ireland final when the Kingdom face Mayo in Castlebar this Saturday night (7.30pm).

O’Shea missed the opening two rounds of the Allianz Football League as he rested and rehabbed a minor knee problem, but the All Star centre forward has resumed training and could now feature in the Division One clash against Mayo.

“Yeah, hopefully now this weekend,” said O’Shea at the announcement Allianz had come on board as sponsors for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship and official sponsors of the Camogie Association.

“If not, then the weekend after, but please God this weekend I’ll be able to see some bit of action.

“I’m feeling good now. I just had a little bit of an issue in the knee, bit of a niggle in the knee from last year. It just needed a couple of weeks extra to clear up.”

O’Shea confirmed David Clifford, who enjoyed a successful run to an All-Ireland junior title with Fossa, has also resumed training with Jack O’Connor’s squad.

“Himself and Paudie were back doing a small bit of training this week. Not sure if they’re going to be available for the game this week,” said O’Shea. “That’ll be obviously down to the lads and Jack. It was great to have them around, great to see them back.”