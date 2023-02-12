Cork come out on top after seaside scoring spree proves too much for Galway

Cork's Seán Twomey scores a goal during the Allianz Hurling League Division One game against Galway at Pearse Stadium. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Galway 3-22 Cork 4-24

Buckets of scores by the sea as a powerful third-quarter surge by Cork changed the course of this Division 1A Allianz Hurling League encounter, which had ebbed and flowed during the first half, at Pearse Stadium.

The sides were level at 1-13 apiece at half-time but Cork hit 2-3 in the opening six minutes of the second half to set a platform for their second win on the bounce in this year’s league.

Seán Twomey’s 37th-minute goal was a double blow for Galway as defender Oisín Salmon picked up a second yellow card during the play, leaving the home side down to 14 men for the rest of the game in front of 8,872 spectators.

The Rebels had actually scored the last two points of the first half as well, so they scored 2-5 during that spell, and by the midway point of the second half they had built up a 10-point advantage.

They were 11 to the good as the game entered the final minute of normal time when a frenetic finale saw Galway reel off 2-1 and also miss an injury-time penalty. Cork had Eoin Roche shown a black card as they conceded the penalty.

But Galway actually finished the game with only 13 men as Cathal Mannion limped off injured in the closing seconds, having used all of their subs by that stage. It was a schoolyard finish to a madcap game that could only happen in the league. It is difficult to imagine either side being as generous with space come championship.

There were 53 scores during the match and for a team to lose a game scoring 3-22 tells you a lot about modern hurling and the tactical set-ups deployed by teams in the National League.

Declan Dalton was superb for Cork, delivering a powerful display at wing forward for the most part but also causing havoc when moving to full forward during the second half. Conor Lehane finished with 2-3 while Twomey scored 2-0.

GALWAY: Darach Fahy; Oisín Salmon, Gearóid McInerney, Jack Grealish; Pádraic Mannion (0-1), Joseph Cooney, Darren Morrissey; Gavin Lee, Seán Linnane; Tom Monaghan, Conor Whelan (0-2), Jason Flynn (0-1); Evan Niland (0-11, eight frees), Kevin Cooney (1-1), Martin McManus (1-3).

Subs: Cianan Fahey (0-1) for Monaghan (ht); Cathal Mannion (0-1) for Lee (43 mins); Ronan Murphy for Morrissey (53); Brian Concannon (1-0) for Flynn (58); Liam Collins (0-1, one free) for Niland (66).

CORK: Patrick Collins; Conor O’Callaghan, Eoin Downey, Eoin Roche; Cormac O’Brien, Ciarán Joyce, Tommy O’Connell; Brian Roche, Sam Quirke; Declan Dalton (0-8, two frees), Conor Lehane (2-3), Seán Twomey (2-0); Shane Kingston (0-6, four frees), Shane Barrett (0-4), Cormac Beausang (0-1).

Subs: Luke Meade for Quirke (39 mins); Brian Hayes (0-1) for Beausang (47); Conor Cahalane (0-1) for Barrett (55); Pádraig Power for Kingston (60); Colin Walsh for Roche (69).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).