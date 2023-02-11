Little jeopardy as Limerick breeze past Clare

Limerick 1-27 Clare 2-18

A couple of minutes after the final whistle, with a couple of thousand Limerick supporters traipsing all over the pitch, chatting and pucking around and hunting autographs, it was announced over the public address that the water sprinklers were about to be turned on. It didn’t sound like an idle threat, but there was very little movement from the Limerick crowd, who, to their credit, have dealt with far greater hardships in their hurling lives than a sharp dousing from a loaded sprinkler.

About a minute later the announcement was repeated, with escalated firmness, but the crowd was still going about its business, daring the sprinklers to do their worst. All of a sudden, it had turned into a game of chicken. About an hour and a half after the ball was thrown in, the Gaelic Grounds was gripped in suspense. What a surprise.

And the match? A dud. Emotionless. A pitiful pastiche of the brilliant games these teams produced in the Munster championship last summer, and hopefully will do again in a couple of months. The usual diagnosis in these situations is that both teams were keeping their powder dry; there was no evidence that any powder had been brought to the venue, presumably to stave off temptation.

In the end there was just six points between the teams, but the final score bore no relation to the run of play. Midway through the second half Limerick were 14 points clear and started to empty their bench. Clare rattled off 2-7 in the last 15 minutes, which was more than they had managed in the previous 55 minutes.

But even in the context of a hollowed-out game such as this there is always something to see. In Limerick’s on-going search for greater competition in their forward line, Michael Houlihan made his first really significant pitch. He had been on or around the panel for the last couple of years, promoted after Killmallock’s last county final triumph, but until last night he had struggled to make an impact.

Limerick's Cian Lynch signs autographs after the game. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

The opportunity wasn’t lost on him. He made a sensational start, prowling across the half-forward line, mostly unaccompanied, and within just seven minutes he had landed three points, all from play.

In the continuing absence of Aaron Gillane, and with David Reidy leaving the field early with an injury, Houlihan was suddenly promoted to free-taker too. He gathered himself after a couple of tentative attempts from dead balls and by half-time he had chalked up eight points, half of Limerick’s total. By the end, he had turned his first League start into a man of the match performance.

Cian Lynch made his first start of the year and he looked incredibly sharp, especially in the first half, scoring an early point and setting up two others. He moved with all his customary nippiness, but he looked stronger. With an hour in his legs they called him ashore.

It is hard to assess what Clare might take from this. Even small mercies were scarce. Having missed last year with a serious injury Aidan McCarthy continued his rehabilitation with a terrific performance, finishing up with 13 points, four of them from play. He rattled a shot off Nickie Quaid’s crossbar too with a goal at his mercy, early in the first half, at a time in the game when it just might have made a difference.

But until David Reidy came off the bench in the middle of the second half, McCarthy didn’t have a productive accomplice. Reidy rattled off 1-2 in six minutes, taking some of the gruesome look off the scoreline.

Limerick had racked up 16 points by half-time, the same total that they took into the break in Pairc Ui Chaoimh last weekend. This time, though, there was no let-up. The excellent Kyle Hayes scored two points immediately after the break, one off either hand, and in the third quarter Limerick outscored their neighbours by 0-8 to 0-1. By that stage the exchanges had assumed the temperature of a challenge match.

Donnacha O’Dalaigh scored Limerick’s only goal, five minutes from the end, after a scorching 50 metre run by Adam English, and a sweet pass. But it was all in the small print.

The crowd were gone from the pitch by nine o’clock. By half nine there was still no sign of the sprinklers. The League is full of harmless deception.

Limerick: N Quaid, S Finn, R English, F O’Connor (A Costello 31 mins), C Barry, D Morrissey, K Hayes 0-3 (J Quilty 66 mins), D O’Donovan, D Reidy (A English 8 mins; 0-2), G Hegarty 0-2 (T Morrissey 53 mins; 0-2), C Lynch 0-1 (G Mulcahy 61 mins), M Houlihan 0-12, 0-8 frees, S O’Brien 0-2 (D O’Dalaigh 52 mins; 1-0), S Flanagan, P Casey 0-3

Clare: E Quilligan, R Hayes, C Cleary, S Morey 0-1, D Ryan 0-1, D McInerney, A Fitzgerald (C Galvin 50 mins), C Malone, P Donnellan (R Mounsey 30 mins), D Fitzgerald 0-1 (C Leen 58 mins), D Conroy, I Galvin 1-0 (A Shanagher 50 mins), M Rodgers (D Reidy 56 mins; 1-2), P Duggan, A McCarthy 0-13, 0-9 frees

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)