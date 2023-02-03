Kilmacud Crokes lodge appeal against CCCC ruling that All-Ireland final should be replayed

Kilmacud Crokes' Rory O'Carroll celebrates with the trophy after the win over Glen in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Final at Croke Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Kilmacud Crokes have lodged an appeal against the annulling of their All-Ireland club final win against Glen. Earlier in the week the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) had heard from both clubs on foot of objection and counter-objection and decided to replay the match.

Glen had objected on the grounds that their opponents had 16 players on the field, defending the Derry champions’ last attack in the dying seconds of the final.

Kilmacud had argued that they had done nothing wrong and that the report of referee Derek O’Mahoney, who made no mention of the matter, should be respected.

The CCCC nonetheless decided that Rule 6.44, governing the presence of excess players on the pitch, had been infringed – images of the breach had been widely seen in the media – and that of the three penalties available, a replay was more appropriate than a forfeit or a fine.

READ MORE

Kilmacud had already indicated that they would take the decision to the Central Appeals Committee and that was confirmed on Friday.

It is unlikely that any procedural issue has arisen from the CCCC hearing and decision, which is usually necessary to win an appeal, but it is a required part of the process to take the matter to the GAA’s independent arbitration body, the Disputes Resolution Authority – which the club may well have had in mind as the destination tribunal most likely to rule in their favour.

If that is their chosen route, the club will have seven days after the appeal hearing, which is expected to be held in the coming days.