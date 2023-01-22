Ballyhale Shamrocks make it three out of four All-Ireland club hurling titles

Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-22 Dunloy Cúchullains 1-15

Without being allowed or indeed needing to be their chilling best Ballyhale Shamrocks are again masters of club hurling, winning what is the third of the last four All-Ireland tiles on a still winter’s day at Croke Park.

In the end Kilkenny champions did have to raise a spurt to see off Dunloy, who were just one point in arrears going into the final 10 minutes, before Ballyhale outscored them eight points to two from there, scores coming from all over the field.

It also extends their record tally of All-Ireland titles to nine, five more than then next best, Birr and Portumna, at the same time handing the Antrim club a fifth final loss since, the first in 1995, the last in 2004. Their spirit never let them down, in truth some of their attacking moves did.

Man-of-the-match Eoin Cody, who finished with 1-5, all from play, spoke on the field afterwards of the clear motivation of losing last year’s final here to Ballygunner, shot down by a late goal. They finished with 10 different scorers, TJ Reid scoring 0-7, and Cody might well have had a couple more goals had Ryan Elliott not stood in the way.

Dunloy certainly met the challenge face on, with a bit of swagger too, Ballyhale looking a little off their usual colour in the opening quarter. Adrian Mullen didn’t start because an injury, an obvious loss for the Ballyhale attack, Joey Cuddihy getting them off their mark, scoring after a neat pass from TJ Reid.

The Antrim men were unruffled, one of their opening attacks on goal, after two minutes, brilliantly finished into the net by Ronan Molloy, after being set up by Conal Cunning.

Ballyhale got back level after five minutes with a cool Reid point from play, his 65m free then pushing them briefly ahead. After Elliott saved a close-range goal chance from Eoin Cody, Dunloy pushed on, an inspiring point from captain Paul Shiels, matched by a darting run and point from corner back Oran Quinn, and they were back in front just before the quarter-hour mark.

Then Cody pounced in for his goal, set up by Colin Fennelly, helped by a slight misunderstanding in the Dunloy defence, Cody himself unsure if the move was being called back for a free; the goal stood.

Played out in calm hurling conditions for January, again Dunloy clawed right back, Nicky McKeague bringing it to 1-4 apiece, Ballyhale clear now they had a proper game on their hands. Three points without reply, two from Cody and another from Evan Shefflin gave them a little breathing space.

Elliott pulled off another brilliant save from Cody, who soon put Ballyhale four up, 1-9 to 1-5, as the break approached. A Sean Elliott score, plus Cunning’s third free from three, brought it back to two at the turnaround. Game still on.

It stayed that close for the first 20 minutes of the second half, Cunning still cool and consistent with his free-taking, Ronan Molloy’s super effort on 50 minutes bringing it back to that one-point game, 1-14 to 1-13.

Only Ballyhale had more in reserve, Cody again, then captain Ronan Corcoran, replacement Brian Cody, and Darragh Corcoran all scoring from play and with great confidence to ensure the Kilkenny champions won with room to spare.