Gaelic football round-up: Derry and Tyrone set for McKenna Cup final

Conor Laverty reacts as Derry's Chrissy McKaigue fends off Down's Ceilum Doherty during the McKenna Cup semi-final at Páirc Esler, Newry. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Derry will face Tyrone in the Dr McKenna Cup final at the Athletic Grounds next Saturday.

Derry beat Down 3-2 on penalties in their semi-final at Páirc Esler on Newry on Sunday, while on Saturday night Tyrone were 0-15 to 0-10 winners over Cavan at Breffni Park.

The clash in Newry finished Derry 1-15 Down 3-9, and so a penalty shoot-out was needed to produce a winner. Down missed their first three spot-kicks, Andrew Gilmore and Rory Mason having their efforts saved by Odhrán Lynch while Barry O’Hagan pulled his penalty wide.

Pádraig McGrogan missed Derry’s first penalty but when Shane McGuigan netted it gave Rory Gallagher’s side a platform for victory. Despite Niall Toner hitting the post with his effort, successful attempts from Paul Cassidy and Conor Doherty sent Derry through to the final.

The game itself was a hard-fought and sometimes abrasive affair, both sides intent on being ultra-competitive – quite the contrast to how Leinster counties have treated the O’Byrne Cup this season.

Derry led 1-8 to 1-6 at half-time, with McGuigan leading the way for the visitors. Conor Laverty’s Down side had edged in front by a single point with the game deep in second-half injury-time but McGuigan converted a free with the last kick of the game to force penalties.

Derry’s Chrissy McKaigue was shown a red card during the second half while Down’s Ryan McEvoy was sent to the line after picking up two yellow cards.

Derry and Tyrone played out a draw in Owenbeg last Wednesday night. Tyrone last won the McKenna Cup in 2020, while Derry haven’t won Ulster’s pre-league competition since 2011.

In Munster Cork will play Limerick in the McGrath Cup decider on Wednesday after the Rebels beat Clare 2-10 to 0-8 in their semi-final at Kilmurry-Ibrickane GAA club in Quilty on Sunday.

Cork, playing against the wind, led 0-6 to 0-3 at the turnaround and second-half goals by Steven Sherlock and Chris Óg Jones helped John Cleary’s side ease to victory over the Banner men. Sherlock finished the game with 1-6.

Limerick played out a 1-13 to 2-10 draw with Tipperary at Fethard’s all-weather pitch on Saturday, a result that was enough for the Treaty County to advance to the decider. Colm McSweeney scored the equalising point for Limerick in the sixth minute of injury-time.

Mayo’s 2-18 to 3-13 win over Galway in Saturday’s sold out FBD League semi-final at the Air Dome in Bekan has set Kevin McStay’s men up for a final against his former charges, Roscommon, at the same venue next Friday evening, 7.30. That Mayo-Roscommon clash will be shown live on TG4.

Finally, following Offaly’s decision to withdraw from their O’Byrne Cup semi-final against Louth, the final of Leinster’s pre-league football competition will see Paddy Christie’s Longford host Louth in Pearse Park next Saturday at 2pm.