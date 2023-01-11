Tickets sell out for Connacht FBD semi-final between Mayo and Galway in 60 seconds

Tickets for Saturday’s Connacht FBD semi-final between Mayo and Galway at the Air Dome in Bekan were gone in 60 seconds.

Tickets for the clash went on sale at 1pm on Wednesday afternoon but within one minute they had been snapped up – with capacity at the venue for the 5.30pm throw-in on Saturday set to approximately 1,500. There are 600 seats in the Dome, with the rest of the allocation set as standing tickets.

The game represents Kevin McStay’s first competitive outing as Mayo manager and it will also be noteworthy as the day the county’s senior footballers begin life post-Lee Keegan.

Galway have already played in the Air Dome in this season’s FBD League, with Padraic Joyce’s side beating Leitrim in a quarter-final at the venue last Friday. Mayo did beat Sligo in a challenge game on January 2nd but Saturday’s fixture against the Tribesmen will really mark the beginning of McStay’s reign.

The game will be streamed live via the Connacht GAA website.

Meanwhile, Wednesday night’s O’Byrne Cup game between Laois and Carlow has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch in Stradbally. The game will be refixed for this weekend.