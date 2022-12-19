Gaelic Games

Mark Coleman set to miss 2023 season for Cork hurlers after knee surgery

Cork GAA confirms the former All Star has gone under the knife

Mark Coleman is set to miss the 2023 season for the Cork hurlers. Photograph: Inpho

Gordon Manning
Mon Dec 19 2022 - 20:00

Cork GAA have confirmed Mark Coleman’s knee surgery, meaning the county’s 2022 senior hurling captain is set to miss the 2023 campaign.

Coleman is a key cog in the Cork machine but Pat Ryan is now planning without the 2017 All Star for the foreseeable future due to a knee injury.

Cork GAA this evening stated: “Best wishes to Mark Coleman in his recovery from knee surgery.”

The setback, first reported by The Irish Examiner, has come as a much more serious blow for the Rebels who had initially hoped Coleman would be able to return from surgery for the start of next year’s championship.

