Mark Coleman set to miss 2023 season for Cork hurlers after knee surgery

Mark Coleman is set to miss the 2023 season for the Cork hurlers. Photograph: Inpho

Cork GAA have confirmed Mark Coleman’s knee surgery, meaning the county’s 2022 senior hurling captain is set to miss the 2023 campaign.

Coleman is a key cog in the Cork machine but Pat Ryan is now planning without the 2017 All Star for the foreseeable future due to a knee injury.

Cork GAA this evening stated: “Best wishes to Mark Coleman in his recovery from knee surgery.”

The setback, first reported by The Irish Examiner, has come as a much more serious blow for the Rebels who had initially hoped Coleman would be able to return from surgery for the start of next year’s championship.