Kilkerrin-Clonberne retain their All-Ireland title with six point win over Donaghmoyne

Kilkerrin-Cloberne’s Eva Noone celebrates with the trophy after the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-13 Donaghmoyne 0-7

Kilkerrin-Clonberne made history when they retained their All-Ireland title in the first women’s football club final to be played at Croke Park on Saturday.

The Galway side led from start to finish as they denied five-time champions Donaghmoyne with a performance full of composure and poise. Kilkerrin-Clonberne dominated possession for most of the game and with Chloe Miskell and Olivia Divilly hitting nine points between them, they had the firepower to finish 2022 with more silverware.

Defying the chilly conditions, Kilkerrin-Clonberne made a red-hot start, as points from Eva Noone, Miskell, Divilly and Louise Ward moved them four clear just five minutes in. Donaghmoyne eventually got off the mark through Amy Garland and a quick-fire brace from Cora Courtney, but the holders finished the first half with another flourish, as a point from the strong-running Lynsey Noone and a pair of scores from Divilly made it 0-7 to 0-3 at the interval.

Divilly and Miskell stretched the gap to six after the restart and although Cathriona McConnell replied with her only score of the evening, Miskell starred in the final quarter with another couple of points.

Donaghmoyne rarely looked like getting the goal they needed to ignite their challenge, although the Monaghan and Ulster champions did show trademark spirit with a late flurry of scores from sisters Rosemary and Cora Courtney.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne weren’t in any mood to let their lead slip, however, with Divilly’s fifth point ensuring that they remained six clear at the final whistle.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne: L Murphy; C Dunleavy, S Gormally, C Costello; K Mee, N Ward, L Finnegan; S Divilly, L Ward (Capt., 0-2); O Divilly (0-5, 3f), H Noone, L Noone (0-1); E Noone (0-1f), A Morrissey, C Miskell (0-4).

Subs: N Divilly for Finnegan (47); S Fahy for Mee (53); M Flanagan for L Noone (54); Cáitlín Boyle for Morrissey (58); Caoimhe Boyle for Miskell (59).

Donaghmoyne: L Martin; J Geoghegan, N Callan (Capt.), A Callan; E Traynor, S Courtney, F Courtney; C Courtney (0-3), E McElroy; A Burns, R Courtney (0-2), A Garland (0-1); C McConnell (0-1), L Garland, S McConnell.

Subs: G Comiskey for Burns, Á McElroy for S McConnell (both 54); D Collier for A Callan, J Courtney for Geoghegan, S Burns for A Garland (all 59).

Referee: J Murphy (Carlow).