Confirmed: Pat Gilroy is back involved with the Dublin football team

Dublin football manager Dessie Farrell has confirmed to his panel that Pat Gilroy will be joining his back room team for the 2023 season.

“Yeah, Pat’s back in,” said Dublin defender Lee Gannon, the broad smile across his face a clearly welcoming sign of what Gilroy’s presence will mean.

Speaking at the launch of the new Dublin football jersey for 2023, Gannon suggested that Gilroy’s experience can help “push us on that extra little level” as they look to win back the All-Ireland title,

“Dessie informed us two weeks ago that Pat would be joining up with us, that’s really exciting to have another Dublin stalwart back in with us, and hopefully can just push us on that extra little level, to get that bit better and keep going forward.”

Gannon added that Gilroy’s role was not yet made clear: “No, he (Dessie) just told us that Pat would be linking up with the squad, there was no mention of what coaching capacity or mindset capacity or whatever, we don’t really know yet.

“But it still is very exciting though, and I’d say in a week or two we’ll find out.”

Gilroy is still most fondly remembered for guiding Dublin to the 2011 All-Ireland title, ending a 16-year wait to bring the Sam Maguire Cup back to the capital in the process. He managed Dublin from 2009-2012, and as well as the 2011 All-Ireland title, guided the county to Leinster titles in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

He later took over as Dublin hurling manager for one season, stepping down in 2018 due to work commitments.

The news comes on the back of Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey both recommitting to the Dublin senior football panel for 2023.

Mannion has not been involved since the end of the 2020 campaign, while McCaffrey stepped away midway through that same season. McCaffrey was Footballer of the Year in 2015 and the return of the exciting pair is seen as a big boost in terms of Dublin’s All-Ireland ambitions in 2023.

In August, Dublin announced that Farrell would continue as the county’s senior football manager for a further two years. His initial three-year appointment concluded with an All-Ireland semi-final defeat by eventual champions Kerry.

The Na Fianna man’s record so far has seen him win one All-Ireland title and suffer narrow defeats in two semi-finals to Mayo and Kerry respectively. Dublin also got relegated from Division One of the football league in 2022.