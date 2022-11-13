Gaelic Games

Revenge for Kilmacud Crokes as they boss Clough/Ballacolla

Dublin hurling champions see off Laois counterparts in Leinster quarter-final by nine-point margin

Kilmacud Crokes' Darragh Butler and Stephen Bergin of Clough-Ballacolla. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Ian O'Riordan
Sun Nov 13 2022 - 16:09

Leinster Club SHC quarter-final: Kilmacud Crokes 2-18 Clough/Ballacolla 1-12

Revenge they insisted wasn’t on their minds. Only some will see it that way, back-to-back Dublin hurling champions Kilmacud Crokes battling and eventually bossing their way into the Leinster club championship semi-final.

Crokes were fairly well stunned at the semi-final stage last year by Clough/Ballacolla, 1-16 to 1-13, the now three-in-a-row Laois champions duly hopeful of the chances here again.

On a warm, grey afternoon at Parnell Park, Crokes took a while to find their stride before two first half goals within two minutes, the first from corner-forward Darragh Purcell in the 16th minute, followed by a smashing finish from Oisin O’Rorke that shot them in front for the first time.

READ MORE

Reliant at that stage on the free-taking of full-forward and captain Stephen Maher, who stuck four in the first half, Ballacolla were also reduced to 14 men after 24 minutes, a little burst of tempers resulting in a straight red card for wing-back Brian Corby, already booked in the 19th minute.

Crokes were up 2-6 to 0-7 at half-time, showing the greater spread of forwards as Brian Hayes and Fergal Whitely also scored from play in the first half.

When, 12 minutes into the second half, Stephen Bergin took a pass from a quick free by Willie Dunphy and buried it neatly into the Crokes net, some hope was restored. A nother free from Maher got them back to four points, 2-11 to 1-10, before Crokes quickly struck back with two in quick succession, soon followed by another free from O’Rorke.

Ballacolla never gave up the chase, only with O’Rorke brilliant with his placed-ball accuracy throughout, and another late blow for the Laois side when Dunphy was shown a straight card, in the first minute of added time, the win was ultimately convincing.

More to follow...

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan is an Irish Times sports journalist writing on athletics

LATEST STORIES