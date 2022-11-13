Revenge for Kilmacud Crokes as they boss Clough/Ballacolla

Leinster Club SHC quarter-final: Kilmacud Crokes 2-18 Clough/Ballacolla 1-12

Revenge they insisted wasn’t on their minds. Only some will see it that way, back-to-back Dublin hurling champions Kilmacud Crokes battling and eventually bossing their way into the Leinster club championship semi-final.

Crokes were fairly well stunned at the semi-final stage last year by Clough/Ballacolla, 1-16 to 1-13, the now three-in-a-row Laois champions duly hopeful of the chances here again.

On a warm, grey afternoon at Parnell Park, Crokes took a while to find their stride before two first half goals within two minutes, the first from corner-forward Darragh Purcell in the 16th minute, followed by a smashing finish from Oisin O’Rorke that shot them in front for the first time.

Reliant at that stage on the free-taking of full-forward and captain Stephen Maher, who stuck four in the first half, Ballacolla were also reduced to 14 men after 24 minutes, a little burst of tempers resulting in a straight red card for wing-back Brian Corby, already booked in the 19th minute.

Crokes were up 2-6 to 0-7 at half-time, showing the greater spread of forwards as Brian Hayes and Fergal Whitely also scored from play in the first half.

When, 12 minutes into the second half, Stephen Bergin took a pass from a quick free by Willie Dunphy and buried it neatly into the Crokes net, some hope was restored. A nother free from Maher got them back to four points, 2-11 to 1-10, before Crokes quickly struck back with two in quick succession, soon followed by another free from O’Rorke.

Ballacolla never gave up the chase, only with O’Rorke brilliant with his placed-ball accuracy throughout, and another late blow for the Laois side when Dunphy was shown a straight card, in the first minute of added time, the win was ultimately convincing.

