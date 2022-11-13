Kilcoo work past Ballybay to set up Ulster semi-final date with Eniskillen

Ulster SFC Club quarter-final: Kilcoo 2-14 Ballybay 1-7

All-Ireland champions Kilcoo made light work of Monaghan opponents Ballybay in Clones on Sunday afternoon. They had too much pace and quality and two second-half goals put the lid on a double-scores victory in the AIB Ulster football quarter-final.

Ballybay had cut the interval deficit from three to two after a fine point by veteran Paul Finlay but within a minute, after another incision by Darryl Branagan, Ryan Johnston got the run on Ballybay’s defence and his finish high into the net effectively ended the match, as with just 1-3 on the board, the Monaghan men looked unlikely to bridge a five-point margin no matter how long the half lasted.

Kilcoo had been making heavy weather of matches but this was clearcut against a side that had been good enough to take down Crossmaglen the previous week.

The match started in predictably cagey fashion but it quickly became clear that the teams were tuned in on slightly different frequencies. In the first couple of minutes Ballybay were turned over in attack, as Kilcoo rattled into their men. Ball carriers were given little space to pick out the killer ball and intended recipients even less time to make the best of whatever did come.

At the other end, the Monaghan champions were unaccountably slack or slow to pick up on the danger of their opponents’ fast-moving attacks at the end of which players managed to slip free into plenty of space.

In the fifth minute Darryl Branagan picked out Jerome Johnston for a mark, which he swung over. A couple of minutes later, Branagan was again the instigator, threading a ball through to Anthony Morgan, who was fouled. Paul Devlin made it two.

So it built until the 11th minute when Ballybay had nothing to show but some hurried attacks that they couldn’t turn into scores where the All-Ireland champions were patiently building a 0-4 to nil lead against a gusty enough wind – into the teeth of which goalkeeper Niall Kane had kicked a 35-metre free.

Ballybay were however showing occasional menace with the use of early ball to circumvent the suffocating attentions of their opponents’ defence. Chris McGuinness read a ball well to get in on goal but Kane saved for 45, which Thomas Kerr kicked to get his team off the mark.

There was an element of fortune about Colm Lennon’s shot coming back off the post because it left Daniel Caraher loose in front of the goal. He was taken down for a penalty, which was converted by his brother Shane. Improbably, the sides were level.

Although Michael Hannon, up from the back, twisted in on goal, his shot flew wide and when, within seconds Ryan McEvoy, also on the counter, had coolly kicked a point to restore a lead that was never lost, the Ballybay resistance stalled.

It was as if those few minutes had never happened and Kilcoo simply went about compiling a new lead. Ryan Johnston, drifting in as much space as astronaut, Aaron Branagan, McEvoy again from a free, built it up and although Colm Lennon scored one in reply, it was 0-8 to 1-2 at the break.

Conor Laverty had begun to impose himself on the game and by the second half he was ubiquitous, scurrying around his own defence, offering an outlet, orchestrating attacks and in the 55th minute the new Down manager kicked his own score to cap an immensely authoritative performance.

A minute later Micheál Rooney applied the coup de grace, supporting an attack from wing-back, and touching in a goal after a sweeping move between replacement Seán McCusker and Ryan Johnston.

The champions go on to play Enniskillen Gaels in the Ulster semi-final.

KILCOO: N Kane (0-1f); N Branagan, R McEvoy (0-2, 0-1f), A Branagan (0-2); A Morgan, D Branagan, M Rooney (1-0); A Morgan, D Ward; C Doherty (0-2), R Johnston (1-1), S Johnston; C Laverty (jc; 0-1), J Johnston (0-1m), P Devlin (0-4, 0-3f, 0-1 ‘45′). Subs: T Fettes for Morgan (39 mins), S McCusker for Doherty (52 mins), A Branagan (jc) for N Branagan (58 mins), C Rooney for R Johnston (60 mins), M Hynes for Rooney (60 mins),

BALLYBAY: J Sniauksta; M Hannon, T McSkean, E McKearney (capt); S Monaghan, C Lennon (0-1), R Wylie; D Ward (0-1f), D Wylie; C Galligan (0-1), S McGuinness (1-0, penalty), D Caraher; P Finlay (0-2, 0-1f), C McGuinness, T Kerr (0-1, ‘45′). Subs: A Toner (0-1) for Caraher (half-time), B Wylie for Monaghan (50 mins), P O’Neill for McKearney (57 mins), S Caraher for Finlay and S McQuillan for D Wylie (61 mins).

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh).