Economical Connelly leads way as Moycullen trounce Westport

Moycullen's Seán Ó Ceallaigh and Westport's Lee Keegan in action during the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final at MacHale Park. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Connacht club SFC quarter-final: Moycullen 3-18 Westport 1-12

Dessie Conneely scored 10 points as Moycullen eased into the Connacht semi-finals with a victory over Westport in Castlebar.

The Moycullen captain, who was black-carded during the closing stages, was faultless from scoring chances – registering 10 from 10 – in what was the club’s inaugural outing in the Connacht club senior football championship.

It was also Westport’s maiden voyage in the competition, but the Mayo champions were all at sea from the moment Daniel Cox netted Moycullen’s first goal just before the break, a score that sent the Galway champions in with what proved an unassailable 1-11 to 0-4 half-time lead.

Lee Keegan, who was sent off near the end of the match on a pair of quickfire injury-time yellow cards, had a goal-bound shot brilliantly saved by Andrew Power early in the second half and from that moment on it felt like there was not going to be a way back for Westport.

Conneely was unmarkable for Moycullen, leading the way in what were difficult underfoot conditions at MacHale Park, and by half-time the Galway forward had scored 0-8.

Brian McDermott’s ninth-minute goal had fired Westport 1-1 to 0-3 ahead but they managed just three further points over the remainder of the opening half in contrast to Moycullen’s 1-8.

Moycullen’s second goal in the 50th minute sent them 2-15 to 1-9 clear while Aidan Claffey palmed home their third in the final minute of normal time.

Moycullen will face Strokestown in the semi-finals, but some of the sheen from this victory was taken away in injury-time when David Wynne received a straight red card in what was the last passage of play in the game.

MOYCULLEN: A Power; C Corcoran, N Mulcahy, M Moughan; M Reilly, E Kelly (0-1), S Kelly; P Kelly (0-2), T Clarke; G Davoren, N Walsh (0-4, two frees), M O’Reilly (1-0); D Cox (1-0), D Conneely (0-10, five frees), O Gallagher (0-1). Subs: C Bohan for Cox (38 mins); A Claffey (1-0) for Moughan (45 mins); M Lydon for Clarke (57 mins); E Kenny for O’Reilly (58 mins); C Deane for S Kelly (61 mins).

WESTPORT: P O’Malley; R Brickenden (0-1), B McDermott (1-0), N McManamon; L Shevlin, L Keegan, P Lambert; F McDonagh (0-1), B O’Malley; C Dawson, O McLaughlin (0-2), L Tunney; K Keane, M Moran (0-1), K Kilkelly (0-7, five frees). Subs: E McLaughlin for O’Malley (16 mins); P Lambert for Dawson (ht); S Scott for Shevlin (ht); F McLaughlin for McManamon (45 mins); R Geraghty for E McLaughlin (61 mins).

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon).