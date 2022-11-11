Club culture: how local breakthroughs can change the bigger picture

Seven years ago this month, Clonmel Commercials created history by becoming the first Tipperary club to win the Munster title. It was achieved in dramatic fashion after Michael Quinlivan’s goal on the dot of full time turned a two-point deficit into a timeless achievement.

They renew the rivalry with Nemo Rangers this weekend. The Cork side avenged the defeat four years later but the Tipperary breakthrough impacted on the county team, according to then manager Liam Kearns, now in charge of Offaly, who the following summer would lead Tipperary to an All-Ireland semi-final for the first time in 81 years.

Having progressed through the All-Ireland qualifiers, Tipp defeated Connacht champions Galway in the quarter-finals, and gave a good account of themselves in the last four against a Mayo team beaten narrowly in the All-Ireland final only after a replay.

Kearns remembers the impact earlier that year of the county’s first senior club football title.

“I was in the stand watching that afternoon. It definitely lifted the mood in the county and, more importantly, the football mood in the county.”

Clonmel had already been Tipperary’s most prominent standard bearers in Munster. With five defeats in finals, they are the county representatives most likely to reach the decider. Even when beaten in the 1994 final – their previous appearance before the breakthrough 11 years later – they had along the way defeated Kerry champions Austin Stacks.

The club’s success fed into senior county achievement in 2016. “It has been a golden age for Tipperary football,” says Kearns. “They’ve won an All-Ireland minor, won Munster at all three grades, minor under-21 and senior (county and club) and got to two All-Ireland semi-finals from Division Three. Monaghan were in Division One for about 10 years before they got to an All-Ireland semi-final.”

Under-age success is an obvious tributary and the minor All-Ireland in 2011 was a huge achievement but Kearns believes that senior titles are crucial.

“It came from the under-age success that they had,” he says. “Ultimately it did, but it was a combination of teams, and I don’t think a standalone minor success is a guarantee of anything, but we had six or seven Clonmel players on the county panel, and their achievement provided everyone with a lift and helped to cultivate a winning mentality.

Sometimes, a club team can celebrate their success but end up a little demoralised if they ultimately get beaten badly

“It can be disruptive. We didn’t have those players for the league campaign but we were able to develop options in their absence. Sometimes, as well, a club team can celebrate their success but end up a little demoralised if they ultimately get beaten badly.

“That didn’t happen to Clonmel because they were very unlucky in their All-Ireland semi-final, losing after extra time to the eventual champions Ballyboden. They didn’t lose face and everyone was saying how close they had come.”

If the club breakthrough was part of a wider progress in Tipperary, it also signalled a massive turnaround in Connacht football’s fortunes, 25 seasons ago. The province had yet to win a club All-Ireland at the start of 1998, but Corofin’s breakthrough that spring foreshadowed Galway’s first Sam Maguire in 32 years the following September – not least in captain Ray Silke’s acceptance speech.

John O’Mahony had taken over as the Galway manager and would lead Galway to two All-Irelands, and he remembers the Corofin bounce.

“It was a big help,” he says. “Definitely. Having come through the environment in the 1980s and 1990s, you felt Connacht football was being disregarded, almost. I felt it particularly in Mayo, where supporters were happy with a Connacht title. All of a sudden, winning a club All-Ireland raised the aim. We don’t have to be out of the top-table picture all the time.

“I know that was motivation for me with any of the teams I was with – we can stand beside the best and when you saw Corofin winning, it sowed a seed that more was possible. I have no doubt the success of Crossmolina had the same effect for Mayo and all of the Connacht clubs that followed: Ballina, Salthill, St Brigid’s. And remember, in the period before Connacht clubs were successful, Clann na nGael in Roscommon got to four successive All-Ireland finals and lost them.

“All of a sudden, after Corofin, the clubs opened minds a little and opened the floodgates. It was clear something was stirring. Three years later, in 2001, we won the All-Ireland again, Mayo won the league and Roscommon the Connacht championship.”

That’s no exaggeration. In the 25 years since, Connacht, having sat on zero achievement in 1997, top the roll of honour for the years since with 10 club All-Irelands against eight for Ulster, four for Leinster and two for Munster.

On the silver anniversary of the original breakthrough, the Galway and Mayo champions, Moycullen and Westport, face off this weekend in Castlebar. The winners’ ambitions will be all the broader for that history.