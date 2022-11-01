Diarmuid O’Sullivan says rugby in Páirc Uí Chaoimh is ‘long overdue’

All-Ireland winning player and former Cork coach Diarmuid O’Sullivan at Páirc Uí Chaoimh ahead of Munster's historic clash with South Africa at the Cork GAA grounds. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Diarmuid O’Sullivan believes it has taken too long for Munster rugby to come to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The former Cork hurling defender, a three-time All-Ireland SHC winner in, says the historic clash between Munster and South Africa on Thursday, November 10th, is a huge positive for the sporting public on Leeside.

“My first reaction to the news was, to be honest, it’s about time. I think us Cork people, for far too long we’ve been looking at big games being played below in Thomond Park,” said O’Sullivan.

“Munster, the All-Blacks, you know, it’s been an incredible spectacle for the people of Munster, and obviously for the people of Limerick an association has built up, they’ve built a relationship around that and I think it’s great for Cork that we can now have something similar, Munster v South Africa, it’s going to be a wonderful spectacle. As I said, it’s long overdue.

“Hopefully this will be the first of many games of this magnitude to take place down the Páirc and the fact that it’s a Thursday night it brings a uniqueness to itself as well, the fact that it sold out in the space of a day and a half, I think that shows the enthusiasm that was there for people of Cork to go and support Munster.

“I think at this stage the more our stadia can be seen world wide and recognised for the association that the GAA is, I think this will further enhance the reputation of the GAA stadia that we have within the country.”

O’Sullivan was part of the Cork hurling management this year, but since stepping aside from the county he has been linked with a couple of club positions, most notably Sarsfields.

“There are a number of opportunities that are there on the club scene for me at the moment. I’ll pursue what I feel is the best one and the right one for me going forward,” he said.

Diarmuid O’Sullivan was speaking at the announcement that Pinergy would be the presenting partner for Munster Rugby’s historic clash with South Africa at the Cork GAA grounds on Thursday, November 10th