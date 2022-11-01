Armagh’s Jarlath Burns and Offaly’s Pat Teehan join race to be GAA president

Jarlath Burns will be nominated by the Silverbridge club in Armagh for the job of GAA president. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The race to become the next president of the GAA will attract two more runners tonight with Armagh’s Jarlath Burns and Offaly’s Pat Teehan lacing up for the contest.

Both are to be nominated by their county tonight and will join Niall Erskine, who in September was proposed by Donegal, as candidates to succeed Larry McCarthy.

This is the second time Burns will have run for the presidency, having lost out to McCarthy in 2020. McCarthy will step down as president at GAA Congress in 2024, but his successor will be confirmed following a vote at next year’s gathering.

Burns, who captained Armagh to an Ulster senior football title in 1999, is principal of St Paul’s High School in Bessbrook. The Silverbridge man has been a member of both Armagh and Ulster Council’s Management Committees, and has served on a number of Croke Park’s national committees. His son, Jarlath Óg, is a member of the Armagh senior football squad.

Teehan, from the Coolderry club, is currently Leinster Council chairman, having previously filled the positions of provincial PRO and vice chairman. He was Offaly chairman from 2008-2012 and also served as the county’s PRO in the past.

“[Pat] is a hugely committed worker for the GAA who has developed the necessary knowledge and experience at all levels to drive the Association forward in the coming years,” said current Offaly chairman, Michael Duignan.

Erskine is chairman of the GAA’S World Council. He was previously a GAA trustee and Donegal’s Central Council delegate. Erskine, from Killybegs, also served as London GAA secretary and assistant secretary in the past.