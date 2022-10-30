Waterford SFC Final: The Nire make it back-to-back titles as they hold off Rathgormack

The Nire 0-10 Rathgormack 0-8

The Nire claimed back-to-back Waterford senior football titles for the first time since 1994 – and their 11th in total – following a deserved two-point win over Rathgormack at Walsh Park.

At the break, the sides were tied on five points apiece. Rathgormack made the better start, leading by three points after seven minutes thanks to conversions from Jason Curry, Conor Murray and Stephen Curry.

But The Nire soon found their footing and kicked five of the half’s remaining seven points through Conor Gleeson (two), Dermot Ryan (two frees) and Aaron Ryan.

Gleeson pointed in both the 35th and 37th minutes before Jason Curry’s 38th-minute point kept Rathgormack in touch. Jamie Barron doubled The Nire’s lead two minutes later, with Murray replying in the 45th minute.

Critically, the next point went The Nire’s way through Aaron Ryan following a short 45 by Dermot Ryan. In additional time, a free by Rathgormack’s Jason Gleeson left just the minimum between the sides only for Aaron Ryan to land The Nire’s insurance point in the 62nd minute.

THE NIRE: S Ryan; F Hallinan, S Boyce, J Mulcahy; T Barron, J McGrath, D Ryan (0-2, two frees); S Walsh, T Guiry; A Ryan (0-3), C Gleeson (0-4, one free), J Barron (0-1); C Walsh, D Guiry, K Cuddy.

Subs: C Guiry for C Walsh (48 mins), M Moore for C Gleeson (58).

RATHGORMACK: P Hunt; C Crowch, C Walsh, L Connolly; G Power (0-1), M Power, W Hahessy; D Hennebry, M Curry; B Power (0-1), C Murray (0-2), R Elliffe; J Power, S Curry (0-1), J Curry (0-2, one free).

Subs: J Gleeson for J Curry (Blood, 26-27 mins), J Gleeson (0-1, free) for R Elliffe (42) and R Flynn for G Power (48).

Referee: Tadhg Tobin (Brickey Rangers)