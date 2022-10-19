Antrim dominate Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year

There are seven players from Joe McDonagh Cup winners Antrim included on the competition’s Team of the Year.

The Saffrons, unsurprisingly, are the best represented county on the 2022 Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year, with Kerry having four players, two for Carlow and one each for Offaly and Down.

Antrim are represented in every line of the field with goalkeeper Ryan Elliott joined by defenders Joe Maskey, Gerard Walsh and Eoghan Campbell. Keelan Molloy is included at midfield, while Conal Cunning and Ciarán Clarke are among the six forwards.

Beaten finalists Kerry are represented by Fionan Mackessy, Eoin Ross, Mikey Boyle and Pádraig Boyle. Carlow’s Chris Nolan is honoured for the third consecutive season and is joined in the selection by his Barrowside colleague Martin Kavanagh, who scored 2-49 in five matches. Offaly’s David Nally and Down’s Daithí Sands complete the 15.

They will be presented with their awards at a gala black-tie function in Croke Park this Friday night.

2022 Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year

1. Ryan Elliot (Antrim)

2. Joe Maskey (Antrim)

3. Gerard Walsh (Antrim) (Previous winner in 2020)

4. Eoin Ross (Kerry)

5. Fionan Mackessy (Kerry) (Previous winner in 2020, 2021)

6. Eoghan Campbell (Antrim)

7. Mikey Boyle (Kerry)

8. Keelan Molloy (Antrim) (Previous winner in 2020)

9. David Nally (Offaly)

10. Martin Kavanagh (Carlow)

11. Chris Nolan (Carlow) (Previous winner in 2020, 2021)

12. Daithí Sands (Down) (Previous winner in 2019)

13. Conal Cunning (Antrim)

14. Pádraig Boyle (Kerry)

15. Ciarán Clarke (Antrim)