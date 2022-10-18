Gaelic Games

Mick Bohan to remain as manager of the Dublin women’s football team

Clontarf native has led side to four All-Ireland and two Division One league titles

Mick Bohan is to remain on as Dublin women's manager. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Gordon Manning
Tue Oct 18 2022 - 22:30

Mick Bohan will remain manager of the Dublin women’s football team for 2023.

Bohan was ratified to stay at the helm for a seventh consecutive season at a county board meeting on Tuesday night.

The Clontarf native, who was appointed to the position in December 2016, enjoyed game-changing success during the early part of his tenure by ending Cork’s dominance and leading Dublin to four All-Ireland senior titles in succession between 2017-20.

However, Dublin were denied the five-in-a-row by Meath in 2021 and while Bohan’s side did win the Leinster title this season, they again fell short of All-Ireland glory, losing to Donegal at the quarter-final stages.

This is Bohan’s second spell as Dublin boss, having previously had a stint in 2003 before then returning ahead of the 2017 campaign.

He has also managed Dublin to four Leinster senior championships and two Division One league titles.

