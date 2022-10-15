Gaelic Games

Galway to play Wexford in opening round of Leinster hurling round robin

Details have yet to be finalised but the sequence of matches has been completed

Galway’s Adrian Tuohey is challenged by James Lawlor of Wexford. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/Inpho

Seán Moran
Sat Oct 15 2022 - 18:22

Leinster GAA has released fixtures for its 2023 provincial hurling round robin. As with the football draw that took place on Saturday afternoon, details have yet to be finalised but the sequence of matches has been completed.

It has a familiar look with the final round featuring Wexford-Kilkenny, Dublin-Galway and the two counties expected to be contesting what is in effect the relegation play-off between Westmeath and Antrim, back in the Liam MacCarthy after a year out and taking the place of Laois.

Champions Kilkenny, under the new management of Derek Lyng, start their defence against Westmeath.

Round 1: Antrim v Dublin, Galway v Wexford, Kilkenny v Westmeath.

Round 2: Wexford v Antrim, Kilkenny v Galway, Dublin v Westmeath.

Round 3: Antrim v Kilkenny, Dublin v Wexford, Westmeath v Galway.

Round 4: Kilkenny v Dublin, Galway v Antrim, Wexford v Westmeath.

Round 5: Wexford v Kilkenny, Dublin v Galway, Westmeath v Antrim.

