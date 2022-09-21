Magee reckons ‘unfinished business’ a big motivation in return of Mannion and McCaffrey

Jim Gavin often talked about the “esprit de corps” within the Dublin dressingroom.

It was a pillar of the culture the former Air Corps pilot wanted to create within the squad when he was Dublin manager. And that group loyalty, that spirit born out of being among a band of brothers, might have been crucial in convincing Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey the time was right to return.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if some of their former team-mates on the Dublin panel got in touch, started chatting with the lads and planted the seeds about coming back,” says ex-Dublin player Johnny Magee.

“You have to remember, because of all the success these players shared together, that doesn’t just make them team-mates, it bonds them as friends. What they achieved will always be a part of them for the rest of their lives. So these are friends talking with each other.”

It wasn’t insignificant either that James McCarthy, who is just one All-Ireland victory away from becoming the most decorated Sam Maguire winner in history, was unequivocal when asked in August on his plans for 2023. “I’m definitely planning on going back next season,” he said. “I think there is a bit of unfinished business still.”

Dublin are getting the band back together. The lure of trying to knock Kerry off their perch has no doubt added an extra incentive and a created new goal for many in the Dublin dressingroom. They are hungry again.

“When you look at how the 2022 championship played out, they weren’t far away from beating Kerry and that was with Con O’Callaghan injured,” adds Magee.

“So, I’d say the players were thinking about this – if they had Con, if they had Paul and if they had Jack, suddenly you are feeling a lot more confident about yourself again. Seeing Kerry get back on top and win the All-Ireland, in a strange way it could have been the kick to reinvigorate some of the Dublin players. Suddenly there is a cause there to chase down, try get the best squad of players together and go after Kerry and try win back the All-Ireland.”

Dessie Farrell’s deliberately underplayed announcement on Dubs TV last Sunday was certainly heard in Kerry and beyond. There is no hiding away from the fact Dublin are loading up for a big season in 2023.

Mannion suffered an injury to his left ankle midway through the second half of Kilmacud’s Dublin SFC quarter-final win over Cuala at Parnell Park on Saturday night. He is awaiting the results of scans to discover the extent of the injury, but he has been able to put weight back on the foot and the club remain hopeful he will feature again during their Dublin SFC campaign.

Former Dublin player Johnny Magee believes an element of unfinished business played a part in the return of Jack McCafferty and Paul Mannion to the Dublin fold. Photograph: Brian Reilly-Troy/Inpho

Magee, who won five Dublin senior football championships with Crokes as a player, was joint manager of the Stillorgan outfit when they won the title in 2018. He has worked with Mannion and believes his return could be a game-changer for Dublin next season.

“Paul is a fabulous footballer, he has so much quality, so of course he was a loss to Dublin when he stepped away. But after going to America and spending his summer over there, in many ways I wasn’t surprised to hear he was committing again to Dublin, because after taking some time away I’d imagine it allowed Paul time to weigh up a lot of stuff. One of the things I have always said to players is that your lifespan for playing is short. It might not always feel that way, but it is, it’s over before you know it.

“There is only a certain period of your life where you can play football, and an even shorter period where you can play intercounty football. All going well you will have many years afterwards to enjoy other things like family events and holidays, but your lifespan as a footballer is so short.”

One of the areas where Dublin have lost an edge over the last few seasons has been the impact of their bench – but that too will be bolstered by the returning pair.

“With that six-in-a-row team you had the likes of Kevin McManamon coming off the bench, or sometimes Michael Darragh Macauley or even Bernard Brogan. That was so disheartening for opponents. Imagine being a defender next year marking Paul Mannion for 45-50 minutes, and then they bring in Cormac Costello or Paddy Small. In your head you are thinking, ‘Jesus, I’ve just run myself into the ground chasing after Mannion and now I’ve to deal with this.’

“The return of Paul and Jack will add massively to competition within the panel, it will create a strong training environment. It is a huge positive for Dublin and it will lift everybody involved with the group.”