Galway defender Tomás Farthing named as minor Footballer of the Year

Galway's Tomas Farthing celebrates after scoring a point, he's been named as the 2022 minor Footballer of the Year. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Six players from All-Ireland champions Galway have been included in this year’s minor football team of the year.

Beaten finalists, Mayo, have four players represented. Ulster finalists, Derry have two representatives while Tyrone, Kerry and Dublin each have one player on this year’s team.

Galway’s Tomás Farthing has also been named as the 2022 minor Footballer of the Year. The An Spidéal defender was at the heart of the Galway defence throughout the season and proved to be a pivotal player for the Tribesmen, claiming the man of the match award in both their All-Ireland semi-final and final wins.

The team was selected by a panel of GAA experts. GAA president Larry McCarthy added: “I am delighted to, once again, have the opportunity to extend my congratulations to the Electric Ireland GAA minor football team of the year, with a special mention for Tomás Farthing, the well-deserved recipient of the player of the year award.

“Fans turned out in large numbers to support our minor players this season and we were fortunate to see the skills of these outstanding players. I look forward to watching the next chapter of their playing careers.”

Minor football Team of the Year: Kyle Gilmore (Galway and Cortoon Shamrocks); Tomás Farthing (Galway and An Spidéal), Ben Hughes (Tyrone and Donaghmore), Rio Mortimer (Mayo and Claremorris); Paul Gilmore (Mayo and Claremorris), Cillian Trayers (Galway and Claregalway), Fionn Murphy (Kerry and Rathmore); Ruairí Forbes (Derry and Ballinderry Shamrocks), Jack Lonergan (Galway and Claregalway); Johnny McGuckian (Derry and Watty Graham’s Glen), Éanna Monaghan (Galway and Claregalway), Diarmuid Duffy (Mayo and Ballinrobe); Joe Quigley (Dublin and Kilmacud Crokes), Ronan Clarke (Mayo and Bohola Moy Davitts), Colm Costello (Galway and Dunmore MacHales).