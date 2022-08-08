Davy Fitzgerald leaves Cork role after one year

Davy Fitzgerald has announced his departure from Cork’s backroom staff following the county’s last-minute defeat in Sunday’s All-Ireland camogie final.

A late free from Denise Gaule handed Kilkenny their 15th senior crown, marking a second final defeat in a row for Cork following last year’s loss to Galway.

Clare FM had previously reported that Fitzgerald was set to join forces with Clare camogie manager Conor Dolan to take charge of O’Callaghan’s Mills.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Fitzgerald confirmed that his time with Cork had come to an end. “A hard one to take today,” he said. “I couldn’t say enough about the girls, they were unreal. I enjoyed my time in Cork, it was deadly. I said I would give it one year, Matthew (Twomey) knew the story so I’ll just be moving on.

“We won Munster but we were right there in that game. Fair play to Kilkenny, they took advantage but that’s one we had a chance to win. It was some game. The girls were incredible right up to the end and all you can ask of any team is that they fight on their backs for you and them girls couldn’t have done anymore.

“I was in Cork over 80 times, we trained around 90 times. I have to say being a coach is different to being a manager and fair play to Matthew Twomey, he did an unbelievable job. It wasn’t easy all the time. He had one or two lads giving him a bit of jib when they shouldn’t have been giving him a bit of jib because he doesn’t deserve it, but he stuck to his guns. He’s a strong man and I wish him and the girls all the best. I will never forget the year.”

“It’s another final defeat but when they went down by six in the first half in this one they didn’t lose their heads, they stayed in control, got back level and went ahead a few times. Missed a few chances, made a mistake at the end but in general they gave it everything and stuck to a game plan they worked very hard on.”