LIVE: All-Ireland semi-final - Dublin v Kerry

Kerry’s Stephen O’Brien and James McCarthy of Dublin during their All-Ireland semi-final clash at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Dublin 0-5 Kerry 1-6 (20′) Clifford gathers a mark inside the D, with Mick Fitzsimons all over him. He takes it in his stomach. Raises his hand and kicks it over. He follows up with another from 40m. That’s four points already for him. Dublin’s John Small has been black carded for an off the ball drag down. Kerry will have a man advantage for the next 10 minutes.

Dublin 0-5 Kerry 1-4 (17′) Kerry’s first wide follows an excellent Dublin point by John Small following a very fluid attacking move involving Rock and Kilkenny.

Dublin 0-4 Kerry 1-4 (12′) Clifford scores his first from play, right footed and assisted by O’Shea. Sean Bugler at the other end plays a one-two with Ciaran Kilkenny and then takes his point when a goal might’ve been on.

Dublin 0-3 Kerry 1-3 (8′) David Clifford floats over a free from 35m out. Evan Comerford is then forced to go long with his kickout, he sends it over the sideline. Kerry work it to Tom O’Sullivan on the overlap and the free-scoring corner back floats it over.

Dublin 0-3 Kerry 1-1 (6′) Dean Rock nails his first free. Gavin White then make a full body diving block, Dublin recover it and James McCarthy slips inside but his shot at goal is well saved. It’s worked back out to Brian Howard who floats over a beauty.

Dublin 0-1 Kerry 1-1 (4′) David Moran’s long ball breaks to O’Shea who slips inside, delays his shot, and buries it under the goalkeeper. GOAL!!

Dublin 0-1 Kerry 0-1 (2′) Young Lee Gannon curls an effortless kick over the bar, down the left wing, right-footed. Sean O’Shea responds from a tight angle for the Kingdom.

Dublin 0-0 Kerry 0-0 (1′) Kerry’s David Moran wins the throw in but their first attack is cut out by Eoin Murchan. GAME ON!!

One change on the Kerry team: Jack Barry replaces Dara Moynihan. Barry will mark Brian Fenton, O’Connor will start wing forward.

With the best will in the world and for all that their championship has been more impressive than expected, it’s also questionable how deep Dessie Farrell’s men can dig at this stage of the team’s cycle. Verdict: Kerry

Two late changes for Dublin: James McCarthy is in for Niall Scully. Lorcan O’Dell for Paddy Small.

[ Jim McGuinness: Wounded Dublin have the edge but can old guard contain Kerry’s forwards? ]

[ Kerry haven’t won in six attempts, an unprecedented lapse in the history of these two counties ]

Team news as per programme

DUBLIN: Evan Comerford; Eoin Murchan, Michael Fitzsimons, Lee Gannon; John Small, Jonny Cooper, Seán Bugler; Brian Fenton, Tom Lahiff; Niall Scully, Brian Howard, Ciarán Kilkenny; Cormac Costello, Dean Rock, Paddy Small.

KERRY: Shane Ryan; Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; David Moran, Diarmuid O’Connor; Dara Moynihan, Seán O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien; Paudie Clifford, David Clifford, Paul Geaney.

Hello and Welcome ... It’s arguably the GAA’s greatest rivalry and the meeting of the two best football teams in the country right now — Dublin v Kerry. The winner of this afternoon’s All-Ireland semi-final, throwing in at 3.30pm, will face Galway on Sunday July 24th, with Sam Maguire up for grabs.

First things first though. Kerry are out to win their first championship game against the Dubs since 2009, as they aim to win a first All-Ireland since 2014. Dublin of course have been dominant over the past decade, but their league relegation and exit at this stage of last year’s championship provides plenty of motivation.

Dublin look to be without Con O’Callaghan who isn’t named on the matchday programme whatsoever, while James McCarthy is named on the programme among the subs. The confirmation of the starting line-ups is eagerly anticipated, never mind the throw-in.

We'll keep you updated throughout! Keep in touch via Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let's get started!