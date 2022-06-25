LIVE: All-Ireland quarter-finals - FT Derry 5-13 Clare 2-8

Hello and Welcome . . . It’s All-Ireland football quarter-final weekend and first up this afternoon Ulster champions Derry take on Clare. Throw-in is 3.45pm. Before Dublin v Cork gets underway at 6pm.

Derry ended their long wait for provincial honours last month, beating Donegal in the final after wins over reigning All-Ireland champions Tyrone and then Monaghan. Beating three Division One teams en route to a first title since 1998, they’ll be favourites against a Clare team in only their second ever quarter-final. Albeit Colm Collins’ team will hope the momentum from their late comeback against Roscommon two weeks ago will stand to them.

Dublin meanwhile are hot favourites to follow up on their dominant form in Leinster and see off a Cork side who were beaten by 12 points by Kerry in the Munster semi-final, and reached the final eight by beating Louth and Limerick.

FT Clare 2-8 Derry 5-13 - Derry are into the All-Ireland semi-finals for the first time since 2004, after a 14 point win over Clare. Five goals scored, some excellent individual performances - 1-8 for McGuigan and 1-1 for Glass from midfield - they’ll avoid Dublin and Kerry in the last four. It’s a good day to be from Derry!

Clare 2-7 Derry 5-13 (69′) Three minutes of added time to be played.

Clare 2-7 Derry 5-13 (65′) There’s so much space in the Clare full back line now and McGuigan is picking them apart. He’s left one on one inside and takes his point, teasing the ball over the black spot.

Clare 2-7 Derry 5-11 (61′) Cleary taps over another point before Derry squander two half goal chances and then McGuigan fists over. That’s his sixth point.

Clare 2-6 Derry 5-10 (58′) Malone is involved again as McKinless does well to cut out a goal chance for Clare, it’s brought back for a free though that veteran substitute David Tubridy tapped over.

Clare 2-5 Derry 5-10 (52′) Cleary kicks a free, his second point in a row as Clare empty their bench. The fresh legs are needed but it’ll be a serious test of their squad depth. McGuigan from the edge of the D then kicks a lovely point.

Clare 2-4 Derry 5-9 (49′) Fair play to Clare who aren’t giving up, Eoin Clearly cuts out a pass in the Derry defence, and takes it first time soccer style to bury a goal. But Derry’s reply is ruthless, McCluskey joins the attack again and plays a backdoor handpass to McGuigan who grabs goal number five.

Clare 1-3 Derry 4-8 (46′) Glass heads the Derry counter attack, he opens up and then pops a pass to overlapping corner back Conor McCluskey who curls over a lovely point. Derry lead by 14 points.

Clare 1-3 Derry 4-7 (40′) Derry centre forward Shea Downey makes a terrific block at one end. Centre back Gareth McKinless then shows his gears to tear through the Clare defence at the other end and rifle in a fourth goal. He is so fast and such a strong ball carrier. Heron adds a point.

Gareth McKinless scores @Doiregaa's fourth goal of the game. pic.twitter.com/ROzlEHovbR — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 25, 2022

Clare 1-3 Derry 3-6 (36′) Derry win the throw in, break into the Clare 21, and then work their way out to play keep ball around the middle. The second half is underway and it could be a long one for Clare unless they can kick some early scores!

HT Clare 1-3 Derry 3-6 A brilliant point from Eoin Cleary is exactly what Clare needed after the goal. But then Derry strike a hammer blow with a third goal of their own. Paul Cassidy buries a shot into the roof of the net after an excellent pass from McGuigan in the tackle.

Paul Cassidy extends the lead for @Doiregaa with a superb finish into the top corner. pic.twitter.com/hwhg2CMOv3 — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 25, 2022

Clare have been wasteful but Derry have dominated possession, Glass and McGuigan have been at their best, and they deserve their nine point lead.

Half-time highlights . . .

Watch the Half-Time Highlights of Clare v Derry in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter Final here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/j8IrhVrdH0 — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 25, 2022

Clare 1-3 Derry 2-6 (35′) One minute of added time to come, and fair play to Clare who are showing great character here!

Clare 1-2 Derry 2-6 (32′) McGuigan adds another. The Clare kickout that follows is a good one, finding Jamie Malone down the right wing . Clare create the overlap and from a tight angle Pearse Lillis picks out the top corner! GOAL!

Pearse Lillis buries his strike for @GaaClare. pic.twitter.com/1SzaHmidGu — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 25, 2022

Clare 0-2 Derry 2-5 (30′) McGuigan steps inside two defenders and clips over another score. Derry’s key men are really standing up. Jamie Malone then kicks Clare’s second point, their first from play.

Clare 0-1 Derry 2-4 (28′) Clare go long from the kickout, Derry win the breaks and work it inside to McGuigan who shoots on the run from the left of the posts, and floats it over. Glass then adds another. They lead by nine points.

Clare 0-1 Derry 2-2 (21′) Paul Cassidy fists wide from close range when a goal chance might have even been on. At the other end Podge Collins latches on to a loose ball and kicks it off the ground first time but his shot is well saved by Odhran Lynch.

Clare 0-1 Derry 2-2 (18′) Cian O’Dea is tripped and Clare get their first score via a Eoin Cleary free. Shane McGuigan responds with his first.

Clare 0-0 Derry 2-1 (13′) Another GOAL!! Conor Glass joins the attack, plays a one two with Ethan Doherty who does well to ride the tackle and pop it back to him, he opens up and rifles a shot into the roof of the net! It’s hard to see Clare coming back from this against such an organised unit as the Ulster champions!

Clare 0-0 Derry 1-1 (9′) GOAL for Derry! Benny Heron picks his spot from close range. His third of the championship. Derry punish a poor Clare kickout with some quick hands and then a smart finish!

Clare 0-0 Derry 0-1 (6′) After exactly six minutes Niall Loughlin kicks over a close range free, for the first score of the match.

Clare 0-0 Derry 0-0 (3′) Derry won the throw in and both teams have had spells of possession but none are willing to take a risk thus far. Three minutes gone.

Derry’s strong and well practised system of counter-attacking has been road tested at a very high level, and although they aren’t the most experienced Croke Park team, the pitch will suit their game and even though their opponents had a positive outing there just two weeks ago, it’s unlikely to be enough. Verdict: Derry

“Here they are, rising still. They’re six-point underdogs against Derry to make it to the last four. If you think they’ll baulk at those sort of numbers, you haven’t been paying attention.”

Teams - (One late change for Derry, Niall Toner is in for Emmet Bradley, Clare unchanged)

CLARE: Tristan O’Callaghan, Manus Doherty, Cillian Brennan, Cillian Rouine, Cian O’Dea, Ciaran Russell, Jamie Malone, Darren O’Neill, Cathal O’Connor, Pearse Lillis, Eoin Cleary, Emmet McMahon, Podge Collins, Keelan Sexton, Aaron Griffin.

DERRY: Odhran Lynch, Christopher McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Conor McCluskey, Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Padraig McGroagan, Conor Glass, Niall Toner, Paul Cassidy, Shea Downey, Ethan Doherty, Benny Heron, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin