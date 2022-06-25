Uninspiring Dublin do enough to swat Cork aside and book semi-final date

Dublin 0-21 Cork 0-10

Nothing here to scare the horses but Dublin canter on regardless. Despite never looking overly impressive, they eased away from Cork here without having to work up much of a sweat to do so. It was one of those days when Dean Rock kicked his frees, Brian Fenton popped his points and their greater sense of cohesion generally bought them a couple of points for every one Cork could manage.

Is it All-Ireland winning form? No, it is not. But then it doesn’t have to be just yet. The got through without ever threatening a goal, with only one of their starting forwards scoring from play in the second half, with Cormac Costello and Paddy Small looking pretty toothless inside. Con O’Callaghan was missing here – his reputation grows with every second he doesn’t play.

For long spells in the first half especially, Cork were far from the beaten docket most judges had them down as beforehand. As always, their fortunes rose and fell on what levels of possession Ian Maguire could process around the middle. When Michael Martin was able to find Maguire from his long kick-outs, Cork were dangerous. When Brian Fenton was able to break the ball away from him, they weren’t. It wasn’t a whole lot more complicated than that.

Brian Hurley had Eoin Murchan on toast in the full-forward line, winning every tussle between them when the ball came in. Eoghan McSweeney and Cathal O’Mahony were lively too and with Seán Powter throwing in the occasional incision from deep, Cork had the makings of a coherent attacking plan.

Problem was, the plan isn’t much use if you don’t finish your chances. Cork’s shooting day started shakily and never really recovered. Hurley, O’Mahony, Steven Sherlock, Mattie Taylor and Rory Maguire all found themselves in prime shooting positions in the first half alone but muffed their chances. The climb was steep enough without loading weights into their backpacks.

What made it all the more annoying for Cork was that Dublin had their own troubles in front of the posts in that first half, keeping Cork within touching distance. Ciarán Kilkenny, Niall Scully and Cormac Costello all snatched at chances, Brian Howard dragged one wide. Had John Cleary’s side kicked half of those good chances, they’d have been more or less level at the break.

As it was, Dublin led 0-10 to 0-7 at half-time. The pick of the Dublin scores came from Lee Gannon and Seán Bugler steaming from deep. Kilkenny was well-marshalled by Mattie Taylor but still managed to pop up for a couple of trademark scores. Tom Lahiff finished the best Dublin move of the half after quick hands from Paddy Small and Fenton around the D.

But overall, it was pretty pedestrian stuff. Without O’Callaghan as an outlet in side, Dublin were deliberate in possession and generally lacking in stardust. At the other end, McSweeney, Hurley and Sherlock all nailed good scores to keep Cork ticking but they needed to be the ones who came out firing after the break.

Instead, it was Dublin who tacked on the first five points of the second period. Rock didn’t offer an awful lot in open play but he was steady as the tides from his frees. Fenton weighed in with a silken effort after good work from Gannon and just like that, Dublin were 0-16 to 0-7 ahead without having to find much more than third gear to get there.

To their credit, Dublin’s accuracy was flawless all the way home. Aaron Byrne came off the bench to whip a fine point ona referee’s advantage but when he skewed a bad one left of the posts in the 75th minute, it was the first Dublin wide of the second half. They took 12 shots after the break and kicked 10 points, with Byrne’s wide and a Rock shot off the posts accounting for the others.

It wasn’t sexy, it wasn’t spectacular. It was enough.

Dublin: Evan Comerford; Eoin Murchan, Mick Fitzsimons, Lee Gannon (0-2); John Small, Jonny Cooper, Seán Bugler (0-1); Brian Fenton (0-2), Tom Lahiff (0-1); Niall Scully, Brian Howard, Ciarán Kilkenny (0-3); Cormac Costello (0-1), Dean Rock (0-9, 0-8 frees, 0-1 mark), Paddy Small (0-1).

Subs: Lorcan O’Dell for Bugler (53 mins); Cian Murphy for Cooper (57 mins); Aaron Byrne (0-1) for P Small (61 mins); Davy Byrne for J Small (70 mins).

Cork: Michéal Aodh Martin; Seán Powter, Maurice Shanley, Kevin O’Donovan; John Cooper, Rory Maguire, Mattie Taylor; Ian Maguire, Colm O’Callaghan; Paul Ring, Eoghan McSweeney (0-1), John O’Rourke (0-1); Steven Sherlock (0-3, 0-1 free, 0-1 mark), Brian Hurley (0-2), Cathal O’Mahony (0-3, 0-2 frees).

Subs: Sean Meehan for Ring (49 mins); Daniel Dineeen for McSweeney (49 mins); Brian Hayes for Sherlock (54 mins); Cian Kiely for Cooper (57 mins); Blake Murphy for O’Callaghan (70 mins).

Referee: Seán Hurson (Tyrone)