The GAA meet today as the threat of a year without the All-Ireland Championships looms ever larger during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The association’s director general, Tom Ryan, has suggested the potential cost of losing the championship could be around €60 million - last year’s entire revenue was €73 million. Amid the grave financial concerns which would stem from a lost summer, today’s congress will discuss two motions, writes Sean Moran: “Firstly, there is the proposal to give the special congress the power to override the rule 3.38 that says no special congress held within a year of an annual congress can overturn any of the latter’s decisions. The second motion simply states the main proposal that the GAA’s Management Committee be given the power to declare that ‘special emergency circumstances exist’ making it ‘impracticable’ to conduct association business.” The latter would allow management to swiftly organise a modified championship, when or if the government advice allowed them to do so.

Elsewhere today’s favourite sporting moment sees Gavin Cummiskey recall watching the Republic of Ireland against Belgium at Lansdowne Road in 1987 - and Jean-Marie Pfaff helping the Belgians keep their hosts at bay. He writes: “The old ground gets remade into a shiny horseshoe, and we return every winter to file memories, but Jean-Marie Pfaff, unbeatable in his glistening blue strip, soars above them all, because of who I was with and how it all ends up.”