GAA to confirm accelerated return plan; Merseyside derby set for opening weekend

The GAA is expected to confirm an acceleration in its return to play programme this evening - via the recommendations of its Covid-19 Advisory Group. It is expected that clubs will reopen later this month – in advance of the original roadmap provision for phase four on July 20th. The belief is that the GAA is planning for a pathway that leads to a resumption of club competition in August and intercounty matches in late September and October.

The standout fixture in the opening weekend of the Premier League’s return looks set to be the Merseyside derby on Sunday June 21st at 7pm – a game Sky plans to show on its Freeview channel. The Premier League’s clubs have been presented with a provisional fixture list for the first three full match rounds of Project Restart. Chelsea are close to signing German striker Timo Werner for €59 million after holding productive talks with the RB Leipzig forward. He has been linked to European and World champions Liverpool but the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the Premier League leaders to reconsider their budget. Ireland and Wolves right back Matt Doherty says he is happy now to be on the verge of a return to action at club level, and his hope then is to start making much more of an impact for Ireland.