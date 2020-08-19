GAA questions new Covid restrictions; Flick looks to take next step with Bayern

There has been no evidence at all of the small, socially distanced crowds at club GAA and Airtricity League matches in the last few weeks having any impact on the spread of Covid-19 but, even so, the government has decided that all sport must revert to behind closed doors until September 13th at the earliest. The news, included in the announcement of new restrictions yesterday, took the GAA by surprise given that numbers attending matches were already very small and there had been no issues. Late last night the association released a statement asking acting CMO Ronan Glynn to “present the empirical evidence” as to why limited crowds shouldn’t attend matches. The latest news, which includes a limit of 15 people at all outdoor training, and the uncertainty going forward will undoubtedly bring into question whether the All-Ireland senior football and hurling championships can go ahead this year and this morning Seán Moran writes that the GAA have big calls to make very soon.

On to soccer and Paris St Germain finally booked their place in the Champions League final last night with a 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig. Goals from Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat were enough for the French side who will now face either Bayern Munich or Lyon in the final on Sunday. After their 8-2 demolition of Barcelona on Friday, Bayern’s head coach Hansi Flick added yet another positive mark to his ever improving CV and this morning Rory Smith takes a closer look at the man who rescued the great German club as European force. And indeed that could well be the job Ronald Koeman has on his hands at Barcelona as the Dutchman landed in the Catalan capital yesterday to finalise a deal to take over as manager. There has been talk that Lionel Messi may leave the club after their embarassing Champions League exit, but the club president has said that he will be key to Koeman’s plans. Also in action this evening are Dundalk who face the tough task of NK Celje in their Champions League first round qualifier.