In a statement released through the Gaelic Players’ Association (GPA), a Carlow footballer has admitted he was the player at the centre of a reported positive doping test over the weekend. Ray Walker has admitted he inadvertently returned a positive test for a banned substance last February, and is accepting the resulting four-year ban. He has blamed an anti-inflammatory medication and a lack of anti-doping education. Sport Ireland’s annual report has revealed that of 1,303 anti-doping tests carried out in 2019, the authority recorded seven rule violations and a further four “pending”. Ian O’Riordan explains why Rugby and cycling have been the focus for Irish anti-doping testers.

This season’s Champions Cup cannot now be completed in July or August after the French prime minister Édouard Philippe ruled out “big sporting affairs” taking place in the country before September. Nottingham rugby player Danny Qualter has had his contract rescinded after RFU cuts and the coronavirus outbreak forced the Championship club to go part-time. In an interview with Eamon Donoghue the former Pro12 winner with Connacht outlines how all this has exposed the uncertainty of life as a professional rugby player: “for all I know I could’ve played my last game of professional rugby.”