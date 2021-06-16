France off to winning start; Rebranded Pro14 leaves Irish sides at a disadvantage

World Cup champions France got their Euro 2020 campaign off to a winning start thanks to an own goal by Germany defender Mats Hummels. All that talent, all that expectation, and in the end this meeting of the last two World Cup winners came down to a first-half own goal. Earlier reigning champions Portugal were 3-0 winners against Hungary - Cristiano Ronaldo scored two of the goals, with all three coming inside the final six minutes. This afternoon Wales take on Turkey in Baku, and their talisman Gareth Bale is braced for a hostile reception. That kicks off at 5pm, after Finland and Russia’s encounter (2pm) and before Italy and Switzerland’s clash (8pm).

Saturday’s Division Three football final between Derry and Offaly will be an official pilot event, with 2,400 allowed through the turnstiles at Croke Park. In his column this morning Darragh Ó Sé believes Galway’s defeat at the death to Monaghan is shocking and unforgivable. The Tribesmen surrendered a lead late on to lose their Division One relegation playoff to Monaghan: “after four years in the top division, look at the three key scores that relegated Galway. Each one of them was fairly preventable at any time in any game – but to give them up with so much at stake makes you wonder what good the four years has done them.” Seán Moran’s column is looking back at the learnings from the hurling league where Limerick rediscovered their champion form to leave Cork with a daunting test ahead of them in Munster.