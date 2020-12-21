Four in a row for Dublin; José Mourinho lacking Klopp’s bravery

Dublin have won a fourth All-Ireland Ladies football title in a row following Sunday’s five point win over Cork. Dublin manager Mick Bohan said afterwards: “I know we probably get thrown in on the backs of the lads’ success a little bit, but ultimately Dublin have won five All-Irelands in their history, it just happens this group has set the standard.” Following the mens’ team’s victory over Mayo in Saturday’s All-Ireland final, Keith Duggan writes: “talk will turn to Dublin completing a 10-in-a-row, a feat that seems more likely than not. And the arguments over how to control Dublin’s omnipotence will rage. Their latest title came in a winter in which they never fully peaked.” The GAA is hoping to announce in the coming days details of the 2021 season. Next year will start in February with the National Football League organised on a regional basis but within the divisional structure.

Manchester United are up to third place in the Premier League after beating Leeds 6-2 at Old Trafford. Scott McTominay scored twice within three minutes to put the hosts on track for a crushing win over their old rivals. Leicester City are now in second place after a 2-0 win over Tottenham. Jamie Vardy was on target from the spot before Toby Alderweireld scored an own goal for a Spurs team who have just one point from their last three league matches. In his column this morning, Ken Early explains how the importance of bravery is lost on José Mourinho: “If you’re looking for a reason why Klopp and not Mourinho wins the awards these days, remember that only one of them insists on giving the spectators what they’ve come to see.”