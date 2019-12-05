Former Dublin boss Jim Gavin named Signify Sports Manager of the Year

Former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin has been named Signify Sports Manager of the Year for 2019.

Gavin guided the Dubs to an unprecedented fifth-consecutive All-Ireland SFC title in September, after a 1-18 to 0-15 final replay win over Kerry.

The 48-year-old then stepped down from his role last Saturday, ending a golden seven years in charge of the senior side, which produced six All-Ireland titles.

