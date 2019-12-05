Former Dublin boss Jim Gavin named Signify Sports Manager of the Year

Gavin guided Dublin to a record fifth-straight All-Ireland SFC title before standing down

Jim Gavin has been named Signify Sports Manager of the Year for 2019. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Jim Gavin has been named Signify Sports Manager of the Year for 2019. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin has been named Signify Sports Manager of the Year for 2019.

Gavin guided the Dubs to an unprecedented fifth-consecutive All-Ireland SFC title in September, after a 1-18 to 0-15 final replay win over Kerry.

The 48-year-old then stepped down from his role last Saturday, ending a golden seven years in charge of the senior side, which produced six All-Ireland titles.

More to follow.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.