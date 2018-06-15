Five-star Russian opener; Shane Lowry among US Open strugglers
Morning Sports Briefing: keep ahead of the game with ‘The Irish Times’ sports team
Russia enjoyed its dream start to the World Cup on Thursday. Photograph: PA
World Cup hosts Russia provided a five-star opening night performance in Moscow with a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia. Keith Duggan was reporting from the Luzhniki Stadium where; “the national football team was supposed to be the weak link in Rossiya’s football extravaganza but instead they whipped Moscow into a frenzy with five goals which nobody expected, including a strike from Denis Cheryshev that will, in time, become a familiar World Cup moment.”