First pro rugby player in Ireland tests positive for Covid-19; Leipzig into final four

Munster were forced to cancel training at Thomond Park and at their High Performance Centre in the University of Limerick after an academy player tested positive for Covid-19. This is the first professional rugby player in Ireland to test positive for the coronavirus. Six contracted players – one of whom is part of the senior squad – have commenced a period of self-isolation. Things are in a worse state in France however, with up to 25 Stade Francais players and staff reported to have tested positive for Covid-19. Australia have received another boost in their bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup, with World Rugby set to announce the next two men’s and women’s tournament hosts at the same time. Russia also intends to bid to host the tournament.

Leipzig are into the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in their short history after a shock 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in Lisbon last night. United States midfielder Tyler Adams grabbed the winner with a deflected shot in the 88th minute, to set up a semi-final clash with PSG. Europe’s old guard meet tonight when Barcelona face Bayern Munich at the Estadio da Luz in the highly anticipated pick of the Champions League one-off quarter-finals. There are also two Airtricity Premier League matches tonight, Dundalk host Waterford at 5.45pm before Cork City v Sligo Rovers at 7.45pm.