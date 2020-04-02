For athletes, as for everyone else, this is a time of uncertainty as they look to maintain training schedules while also remaining in lockdown. In her column this morning Sonia O’Sullivan writes about a final training session before it was banned in Australia. “For the Melbourne Track Club, there was one last roll of the dice at the Botanical Gardens last week: a record attempt around the perimeter of The Tan, the locally famous running track of 3.82km, including a 500m steep incline within the first km. It may well prove one of the last record attempts of the year,” she writes. In a similar vein, Ian O’Riordan speaks to Irish runner Aoife Cooke who is trying to maintain her regime within 2km of her home to avoid using the treadmill. “Runners are no different from anyone else on that front. Living in Tower, not too far from Blarney, so it’s a bit out of the city, but also quite hilly, which does make it that little bit tougher again,” she says.

In the latest instalment of our favourite sporting moments series, Brian O’Connor remembers 2009 when the John Oxx-trained Sea The Stars showed us what pefection looks like. “As he passed the post at Longchamp the BBC commentator Jim McGrath described him as perfection in equine form. I blame Jim for the subsequent flight of verbal fancy,” he writes.