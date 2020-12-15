Familiar challenges ahead at 2023 Rugby World; Mayo’s spirit will never be broken

Ireland’s 2023 Rugby World Cup pool will contain reigning champions South Africa and familiar foes Scotland. Ireland defeated the Scots in their World Cup pool in 2019, and as was the case then, the winner of Ireland’s group will face one of the top two teams in the All Blacks’ pool in the quarter final. If Ireland emerge of course, and New Zealand are joined by hosts France in Pool A. Ireland will know all about the All Blacks by then, as head coach Andy Farrell has confirmed his team will undertake a three-Test tour of New Zealand in the summer of 2022. In his column this morning, Gerry Thornley explains why rugby’s duty of care for players is now more essential than ever: “rugby needs to be seen to make the sport safer still, and prove it is doing so.”

Premier League champions Liverpool will look to learn lessons from Manchester United’s defeat against RB Leipzig last week after landing the Germans in the last 16 of the Champions League. Monday’s draw also paired Manchester City with Borussia Mönchengladbach, while Chelsea face a tough task to reach the quarter-finals after being pitted against Atlético Madrid. The Europa League draw also took place on Monday with Manchester United drawn against La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in the last 32. Football lost one its great gentlemen yesterday as former Liverpool and France manager Gérard Houllier died aged 73.