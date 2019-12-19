The FAI saga took its latest ugly twist yesterday when Minister for Sport Shane Ross revealed to an Oireachtas committee that the organisation had sought an ¤18 million bailout during a meeting with the Minister on Monday night. That request was quickly thrown out, according to Ross, but only yesterday at the Oireachtas meeting did the full gravity of the situation seem to hit home for the government ministers present. To put it in a nutshell – if the FAI were to become insolvent (a possibility Ross says Grant Thornton have looked at and initiated plans for) then the League of Ireland would likely “go the same way” (In Ross’s words) therefore meaning, according to Uefa regulations, no more Uefa status and no international football teams at any level. And that was only the first half of the day. Last night the FAI released a statement saying it was disappointed in Ross for revealing the seemingly confidential figure of €18m. There is a belief in the FAI and in wider football circles that Mr Ross’s comments could endanger the financial rescue package being worked on by the association. Still keeping up? Good, because there’s more to come today. Later on the IRFU will meet with the Department of Sport to discuss the ownership structure at the Aviva Stadium. Ross said yesterday that the meeting had been requested by the IRFU but it’s believed that they have no interest in acquiring the 42.5 per cent stake owned by the FAI. With plenty left to run in this sorry tale it’s probably safe to say it won’t be the quietest Christmas for the FAI.

On to rugby and John O’Sullivan writes in his stats column this morning that change can be expected under Andy Farrell when he starts his tenure as Ireland head coach, especially if previous coaching switches are anything to go by. “Based on an admittedly rather narrow evaluation of previous Irish coaching tickets dating back to Brian Ashton’s last game in charge and the first for Warren Gatland,there has been an average of 5.4 changes to selection between the final game of the outgoing coach and opening international for his successor,” he writes. In other coaching news, Greg Feek was last night confirmed as the new All Blacks scrum coach after leaving Ireland recently.