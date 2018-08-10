Thomas Barr grabbed a brilliant European bronze medal for Ireland in the final of the 400 metres hurdles last night. Ian O’Riordan reports from Berlin: “He ran brave and bold and all rolled into one crazy, fast race – that bronze medal won out in lane eight too, where only the strongest survive. And, with that, going where no Irishman has gone in the 84 years of these championships: stepping onto the medal podium of a sprint event.” Ciara Mageean is the last individual final prospect on the track, and she can’t leave anything to chance in her heat this morning with only the top four assured of going through.

Gary Woodland, playing in his 27th career Major but yet to even claim a top-10, carded a six-under-par 64 that enabled him to edge a shot clear of long-time leader Rickie Fowler in the first round of the 100th US PGA Championship. Shane Lowry was best of the Irish with a one-under-par round of 69, Pádraig Harrington signed for a one-over-par round of 71 with Paul Dunne a further two shots back. While playing partners Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods both shot 70. This was the first major sporting event to be shown exclusively online via a stream, and after day one Ruaidhrí Croke provides the verdict.