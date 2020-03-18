The 2020 European Championships - in which four fixtures were due to be held in Dublin - have been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Uefa confirmed yesterday. The tournament now has a new start date of June 11th 2021, and will - in theory - reach its conclusion on July 11th. The decision has largely been made to allow domestic and European club competitions to reach their conclusion this summer, and means Ireland’s play-off away to Slovakia - which was due to take place in Bratislava on March 26th - will now be held during the scheduled international break in June. Yesterday the FAI welcomed the move by Uefa, however Niall Quinn has alluded to the considerable challenges it will pose the association. Emmet Malone writes: “Quinn expressed regret that the revenues the tournament was to have brought into the country will not now arrive until the summer of next year and confirmed that the jobs of more than 20 people employed here by Uefa to organise the Irish end of the tournament are in doubt, with the European federation stating that there will be a consultation process over the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile in his column this morning Gordon D’Arcy has suggested the enforced break in the rugby season could end up being a positive thing for players after a gruelling 2019 calendar: “Let me flip this global negative into a positive; most players need a break after 2019. Not from the mental scars - forget about them because athletes are like sharks; they keep swimming or die - no, last year’s physical toll was immense. Their bodies need to heal.” And he has also welcomed Ian Madigan’s impending switch from Bristol to Ulster: “I see Madigan, who should be durable for the next four years as he hasn’t played much rugby, coming into the team in three different positions. An outhalf by trade, he will play thousands of minutes by embracing the jack of all trades role. He may even win that elusive 31st cap.” However, he admits these are difficult days for the sport and all involved: “These are truly worrying times for out of contract players. Belts will need tightening. There is a musical chairs feel to it all.”