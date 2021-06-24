Euro 2020 last-16 takes shape after night of drama; Leona Maguire on tour life

Euro 2020 certainly hasn’t disappointed so far and the final night of the group stages was no different as Germany flirted with disaster in Munich before Leon Goretzka rescued them late on with an equaliser, sending the Hungarians home and setting up the meeting of England and Germany at Wembley next Tuesday. On a stormy night in Bavaria, Joachim Low’s side managed to secure their passage to the last-16 but the head coach knows that errors shown in the group stages must be cut out before they come up against Gareth Southgate’s side. Meanwhile, over in Budapest, Portugal were also looking at a swift exit from the competition for a while until (who else?) Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to score twice and secure a 2-2 draw with France, in doing so setting a new world record for international goals scored by any player in history. So, after a breathless final group stage night, who faces who in the last-16? One of the teams already there and hoping for a run all the way to the final is England. This morning, Barney Ronay writes that the future is now for Gareth Southgate’s team with a defining test coming on Tuesday. Don’t forget you can follow all of the action from the tournament on our Euro 2020 site.

Moving on and in our women in sport pages this morning, Philip Reid speaks to Leona Maguire about her impressive form of late, what life is like out on tour and this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Atlanta. “The ladies’ side is very different to the men’s. I wouldn’t have a big entourage at the best of times. It’s not like the men’s where they travel around in private jets and have chefs and coaches and psychologists and physios and all the rest,” she says. Meanwhile, Dave Hannigan is writing this morning about the United States’ newest sprinting superstar - Sha’Carri Richardson - and how her associations with renowned doper Dennis Mitchell only serve to raise questions about her own reputation. Finally, Joanne O’Riordan writes that there was a collective sigh of relief around Jones’ Road last weekend as some fans began to trickle through the turnstiles again.