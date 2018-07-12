Football will not be coming home, after England were dumped out of the World Cup by Croatia in last night’s semi-final. Emmet Malone was in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, where Mario Mandzukic got the extra-time goal that ultimately decided it, after England failed to capitalise on an early free-kick goal and a lively start. Ken Early believes Croatian courage pushed England off the rails; “England were behind for the first time in the tournament and they had nothing left. They pumped long balls like England of old but their uncanny ability to score from aerial attacks had at last deserted them.”

“Intercounty GAA referees are required to have the aerobic endurance fitness levels of an adult club player”, and they are being tracked using GPS units in all senior championship games and must pass Bangsbo tests. In this week’s GAA Statistics column, the endurance levels of club and county players are compared to that of referees using their testing and GPS data. The GAA have now confirmed the outstanding fixture arrangements for all three phases of the All-Ireland football Super 8 quarter-finals, plus the All-Ireland semi-finals in hurling. Check them out here.