Eddie Jones has opted to stick with his tried and trusted method for the biggest match of his England tenure this Saturday by selecting an unchanged starting lineup to meet South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final. Kyle Sinckler had been a doubt for the match but was declared fit to play and will start in Yokohama. Jones spoke this morning about the success of the tournament in Japan and what it would mean to cap it with the trophy. Meanwhile, Rassie Erasmus has also largely stuck to his guns with star winger Cheslin Kolbe coming back into the team for the finale. If England are to go all the way and lift the Webb Ellis Cup they will need Owen Farrell to once again be at his best. The England captain has been the steady hand on the tiller all the way through the tournament, as Gerry Thornley writes this morning. Don’t forget you can follow all of the action from Yokohama on our liveblog which will begin at 8.30am this Saturday morning.

Moving on to GAA and it’s in no way surprising that All-Ireland champions Tipperary make up the core of the Hurling All Stars team which was announced this morning with Liam Sheedy’s men taking seven awards. Last night there was drama in Donegal as John O’Malley’s last gasp point gave Naomh Conaill the Donegal SFC title after their replay with Gaoth Dobhair.