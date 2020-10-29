Dundalk ready to take on Arsenal; Tyrone facing Conor McKenna dilemma
Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli in Dublin airport before departing for London and tonight’s Europa League clash with Arsenal. Photograph: Inpho
Dundalk take on Premier League giants Arsenal in their second Europa League group stage match tonight, aiming for one of Irish soccer’s great upsets. However Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli believes the pressure is off his team: “it’s obvious that it is like a heavyweight boxer against a super-lightweight. Right? So, we just need to try to make them uncomfortable, a little bit.” Also in the Europa League tonight, Celtic travel to Lille, and Leicester, Rangers and Spurs are all in action. Last night, Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a hat-trick in Manchester United’s 5-0 Champions League thrashing of RB Leipzig. Earlier Hakim Ziyech pulled the strings and scored his first goal for Chelsea in their 4-0 win over FK Krasnodar, and elsewhere Barcelona overcome Juventus 2-0 in Turin.
Robbie Henshaw replaces the injured Garry Ringrose with Chris Farrell taking his place among the replacements in the only changes to Ireland’s side and match-day 23 for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with France. When naming his team Andy Farrell admitted Ireland are wary of the potent threat of French scrumhalf Antoine Dupont. Patrick Madden has put together an excellent guide explaining who needs to do what to win the 2020 Six Nations - Ireland need a bonus point win to guarantee the title. John O’Sullivan though explains why we have found bonus territory hard to come by against the best teams.